Mavericks to bring back fan-favorite lottery pick for workout

The Dallas Mavericks have a gaping hole at point guard until Kyrie Irving returns from his ACL injury. They only have Jaden Hardy and Brandon Williams as guards under contract for next season as Spencer Dinwiddie and Dante Exum are free agents.

Dallas is evaluating all options, whether through trade or free agency. A trade seems like a better option to improve the position because of the team's financial situation, but they could still add a veteran in free agency on a small deal.

Dallas Mavericks guard Dennis Smith Jr.
Jan 7, 2019; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Dennis Smith Jr. (1) in action during the game between the Lakers and the Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

All Things Mavs and DLLS Mavs have reported that the Mavericks are bringing back Dennis Smith Jr. to work out for the team. They're hosting a free agency mini-camp next week, and while it's not clear if Smith is a part of that, he will be back in Dallas hoping for another shot in the NBA.

The Mavericks initially selected Dennis Smith with the 9th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft and he had a dynamic rookie season, averaging 15.2 PPG and finishing fifth in Rookie of the Year voting. Unfortunately, that would be his best season in the NBA.

Dallas selected Luka Doncic in the following draft, then traded Smith midseason in Doncic's rookie year as part of the package to bring in Kristaps Porzingis. The Porzingis trade didn't really work for the Mavs, as he never established chemistry with Doncic, but Smith started to fizzle out too.

Since being traded away from the Mavericks, Smith has played for the New York Knicks, the Detroit Pistons, the Portland Trail Blazers, the Charlotte Hornets, and the Brooklyn Nets most recently. He was out of the NBA last season, playing in the G-League showcase before signing with Real Madrid overseas.

