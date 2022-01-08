Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE

Hot Dog with Froot Loops & Mac n' Cheese? Mavs at Rockets

It's truly one of a kind.

New year, new food trend? The Dallas Mavericks are making their debut at Toyota Center Friday night against the Mavericks ... And a new item on the menu at the arena also made its debut.

It's very common for arenas to sell hot dogs, mac and cheese and bacon during games. But it isn't very common to add those three together with Froot Loops sprinkled on top.

It's been causing quite the stir on social media ...

It's definitely something that looks like a mouthful. With the way the first half is going, the Rockets are playing as if they each ate a couple of those before the game.

Recommended Articles

IMG_9621
Play

Hot Dog with Froot Loops and Mac n' Cheese? Mavs at Rockets.

It's truly one of a kind.

8 minutes ago
USATSI_17468996
Play

Mavs LIVE Updates: Halftime - Dallas 80, Houston 60

Stay tuned to DallasBasketball.com throughout the night for live updates of the Dallas Mavericks’ game against the Houston Rockets.

2 hours ago
ben simmons luka
Play

Hawks as Ben Simmons Suitor; Trae Getting Luka’s Trade Wish?

The Atlanta Hawks are the latest team to be linked to NBA All-Star Ben Simmons in trade rumors. Could the Dallas Mavericks get in the mix?

5 hours ago

The Mavericks capitalized on the Rockets' sluggish start and pulled out to a 20-point lead in the first quarter without Luka Doncic ... out with an ankle injury ... and Kristaps Porzingis, who missed his fourth straight game out in health & safety protocols.

The Mavs are shooting above 60 percent from the floor while Reggie Bullock and Tim Hardaway Jr. knocked down 7 of 10 triples combined. They hold a 20-point lead at halftime, scoring a season-high 80 first half points. 

If the Mavs can avoid eating any of those hot dogs at halftime and stray away from sluggish play, they will cruise to a fifth consecutive win. The five wins will mark the team's longest win streak of the season.

That being said, large comebacks have happened this season. The New York Knicks overcame a 25-point deficit Thursday night to beat the Boston Celtics, and the Mavs don't want to do what the Celtics did last night.

IMG_9621
B2EBB361-917F-4CF5-BB7D-379ED320158C
48503AF6-15EB-4386-BE47-DD8649C2918C
97F9F126-E9F0-408C-8EBF-320751187BDB
BD41983A-E453-4824-8736-27F3FD2D9BBF
A7883A16-E88E-47DA-8432-E7DB7212029B
B2860225-866F-448A-8363-9F601A8753A3
USATSI_17468996
USATSI_17468700

IMG_9621
News

Hot Dog with Froot Loops and Mac n' Cheese? Mavs at Rockets.

8 minutes ago
USATSI_17468996
News

Mavs LIVE Updates: Halftime - Dallas 80, Houston 60

2 hours ago
ben simmons luka
News

Hawks as Ben Simmons Suitor; Trae Getting Luka’s Trade Wish?

5 hours ago
EEV6N4SV5VEWAUZFGDIVAQYQ2Y
News

Mavs New Contract With Moses Brown; Prospect or Trade Chip?

6 hours ago
Mark-Cuban-Dirk-Nowitzki-on-hand-to-witness-AAC-tribute-violations-for-Kobe-Bryant-1200x900
News

Kobe, Dirk & The Missing Mavs: Is Mark Cuban Loyal - to a Fault?

9 hours ago
luka gs sit
News

Luka Doncic OUT: Dallas Mavs GAMEDAY vs. Rockets

10 hours ago
C904C78C-28E2-42AE-A290-29E4949F9A8F
News

‘Wake-Up Call’: Mavs Accepted Kidd’s Defense Challenge

10 hours ago
luka gs sit
News

Mavs Donuts: Luka 'Doubtful' vs. Rockets; Dallas Defense Rising

13 hours ago