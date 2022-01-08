Hot Dog with Froot Loops and Mac n' Cheese? Mavs at Rockets.

New year, new food trend? The Dallas Mavericks are making their debut at Toyota Center Friday night against the Mavericks ... And a new item on the menu at the arena also made its debut.

It's very common for arenas to sell hot dogs, mac and cheese and bacon during games. But it isn't very common to add those three together with Froot Loops sprinkled on top.

It's been causing quite the stir on social media ...

It's definitely something that looks like a mouthful. With the way the first half is going, the Rockets are playing as if they each ate a couple of those before the game.

The Mavericks capitalized on the Rockets' sluggish start and pulled out to a 20-point lead in the first quarter without Luka Doncic ... out with an ankle injury ... and Kristaps Porzingis, who missed his fourth straight game out in health & safety protocols.

The Mavs are shooting above 60 percent from the floor while Reggie Bullock and Tim Hardaway Jr. knocked down 7 of 10 triples combined. They hold a 20-point lead at halftime, scoring a season-high 80 first half points.

If the Mavs can avoid eating any of those hot dogs at halftime and stray away from sluggish play, they will cruise to a fifth consecutive win. The five wins will mark the team's longest win streak of the season.

That being said, large comebacks have happened this season. The New York Knicks overcame a 25-point deficit Thursday night to beat the Boston Celtics, and the Mavs don't want to do what the Celtics did last night.