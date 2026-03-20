Injured Mavericks Center Breaks Silence on Season-Ending Surgery

It's been another year defined by injuries for the Dallas Mavericks. Kyrie Irving will miss the whole year after ACL surgery last March, they ended up dumping the salary of Anthony Davis due to his lack of availability, and Dereck Lively II only played in 7 games before needing season-ending foot surgery.

Lively hasn't been seen much since having that surgery in December in London, and the brief appearances we have seen show him still in a boot, on a scooter, or on crutches. However, he was at the Mavericks Ball on Thursday night, where reporters caught up with him and asked about how he's recovering.

︀︀“I went from being on a scooter, two crutches, and now I can walk around with a cane. So I’m definitely getting there… Making sure I don’t rush myself, taking it real slow, and making sure that the scans are gonna give me the advice on what I should do. Not how I feel," Lively said.

“Valuing the little things. Going from not being able to walk to 1 crutch to 2 crutches. I’m just waiting, taking my time and making sure that when I come back, I’m 110%.”

Dereck Lively II spoke before today’s Mavs Ball in his first public comments since season-ending surgery on his right foot. He’s currently in a boot.



“Valuing the little things. Going from not being able to walk to 1 crutch to 2 crutches. I’m just waiting, taking my time &… pic.twitter.com/0qLnf3H09m — Mike Curtis (@MikeACurtis2) March 20, 2026

In Lively's 7 games, he averaged just 4.3 PPG and 5.3 RPG, but the roster was weird at the beginning of the season. Anthony Davis was clearly better at center, but he insisted on playing power forward, which clogged spacing, and the trade of Luka Doncic last year hurt the value of a player like Lively, who isn't going to create his own offense.

Irving's injury didn't help that, either. The Mavs were rolling with an early point guard rotation of D'Angelo Russell (sort of), Jaden Hardy (sort of), Brandon Williams, and Ryan Nembhard. None of those players has the gravity of Doncic or Irving. Cooper Flagg also spent time at point guard, but he was still trying to learn the position.

Feb 27, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II (2) walks with crutches during the second half of the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

What Will Dallas Mavericks' Center Rotation Look Like Next Season?

With Dereck Lively's injury history, there needs to be some insurance there with him. Lively has a high ceiling, but they need a high-quality backup for him. That's why they first traded for Daniel Gafford, but as they look to cut salaries and taxes, Gafford seems to be a likely trade candidate. He had a lot of interest from teams at the trade deadline, but the Mavs didn't see an offer they liked, so they held onto him. However, he's played his best basketball of the season since the trade deadline, and that could help increase his value.

Marvin Bagley III will be a free agent this offseason, and he's shown value as a backup. They've also liked what Moussa Cisse has done on his two-way contract, and they'd probably like to bring him back, too. They also have three draft picks this summer, one of which could always be used to add another big.

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