Mavericks' ability to win NBA championship doubted, but that shouldn't be surprising
The Dallas Mavericks believe they can be title contenders this season, even with Kyrie Irving expected to miss about half of the season and an imbalanced roster. They're relying on D'Angelo Russell to pick up Irving's slack, but he's coming off the worst season of his career.
Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report graded every team's chances of winning the championship this season, and he unsurprisingly gave the Mavericks a "C."
"A lot will need to go right in order for the Dallas Mavericks to win the 2026 title, although that possibility certainly exists," Swartz started.
"Kyrie Irving would need to return at a reasonable time in the 2026 calendar from a torn ACL and look mostly like himself by the start of the playoffs. Anthony Davis would need to stay relatively healthy for the entire 2025-26 campaign and Cooper Flagg can't look like a rookie.
"Swapping Daniel Gafford for another ball-handling guard would balance out the roster far better than it stands right now as well.
"There's a lot of talent and depth on the new-look Mavs, although injury concerns will likely hold this core back from ever reaching the Finals unless Flagg becomes an All-Star in the next few years."
READ MORE: 7-time NBA Champion on right side of NBA history with Kyrie Irving debate
What is the Mavericks' Biggest Need?
If Kyrie Irving returns in a reasonable time frame and is back to being the same player he was, he'll help solve a lot of issues with the team. But they could really use a high-level 3&D shooting guard to play with him. Klay Thompson is still a great shooter, but his defense has slipped in the last few years due to age and injuries.
They don't really have an obvious choice to be the first point of attack defender. Is Cooper Flagg really going to be ready to guard Luka Doncic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, or Anthony Edwards from the jump? That seems doubtful, even if he projects to be a good defender. P.J. Washington is a great defender, too, but he won't always be in the starting lineup, and that would put Flagg as a 2, something that is likely not a great idea, even if it's been a rumored move.
Dallas just needs backcourt help one way or another. Maybe Dante Exum stays healthy enough to make a big enough difference, but they have to get a better shooter and defender in their backcourt.
READ MORE: Cooper Flagg's method for gaining chemistry with Mavericks teammates is a weird one
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the offseason
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter