7-time NBA Champion on right side of NBA history with Kyrie Irving debate
Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving is one of the toughest players to figure out his place in NBA history. He arguably had the biggest shot ever with his three-pointer over Stephen Curry in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals, sealing the game and completing the 3-1 comeback.
However, due to injuries, his three All-NBA team appearances don't stand up to his nine All-Star Games. So, while his style of play and electric shot-making make him a favorite among many players, his accolades are harder to nail down.
Seven-time NBA Champion Robert Horry was recently asked to do a start-bench-cut with Steph Curry, Kyrie Irving, and Tony Parker on his podcast, "Big Shot Bob," for who he'd rather have in an NBA Finals Game 7. Horry played with Parker for five seasons, but he's still taking Irving over him.
"Start Steph, Kyrie off the bench, Tony? Bye-bye. If you had to pick those three players to be on your team, even though I love Tony to death, but Kyrie? Better player. Steph? Better player," Horry said. "So, it ain't no disrespect to Tony. It's just the truth. I keep it basic, I keep it real."
Debating Kyrie Irving and Tony Parker
There isn't any debate about Curry, although that is his only Game 7 appearance. Even if Irving hit a huge shot over Curry, Steph is one of the two greatest point guards of all time. The debate between Tony Parker and Irving could be interesting, though.
Parker has played in two Game 7s: the 2005 NBA Finals and the 2013 NBA Finals. He was lackluster in both of those, scoring 8 points in 2005 and 10 points in 2013, going scoreless in that matchup against the Miami Heat. And when you're comparing that to Irving, who had 26 points and hit one of the biggest shots ever, it's really not a contest.
This debate could even be true in just a "Who's Better" question. People will want to choose Tony Parker for his four All-NBA appearances, four championships, and his 2007 Finals MVP, but Irving is a more dynamic and versatile scorer, and the assist margins are slim. Parker was more durable, but if you need a player for one game, most should choose Irving.
