Mavericks Anticipate Luka Doncic Plays for Slovenia at Pre-Olympic Qualifier
DALLAS — Following their loss in Game 5 of the NBA Finals to the Boston Celtics, the Dallas Mavericks are now focusing on Luka Doncic’s potential participation with the Slovenian national team in the upcoming pre-Olympic qualifying tournament.
Set to take place in Greece beginning on July 2, Slovenia’s first match will be against Croatia. Despite the grueling NBA season that concluded just 15 days prior to the tournament, the Mavericks expect Doncic to join his national team.
Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison expressed his confidence during his exit interview on Friday. “That’s probably one of his biggest joys. As long as he can walk, he’s probably going to play for them,” he said. “That’s my expectation.”
Denver Nuggets forward Vlatko Cancar, who experienced an ACL tear last year during FIBA World Cup preparations, empathizes with Doncic’s situation. “I don’t think anyone can blame him, especially after such a busy season,” Cancar told Matej Podgorsek of Sportal. “I mean, I didn’t play anything, and I came in and got injured. You never know what can happen. If he needs a rest, he should take it.”
With no player exit interviews occurring in Dallas, Doncic was undecided after Game 5 about his possible participation, raising questions about his playing status. “I don’t want to talk about what’s next, man. I have some decisions to make,” he said. “I’m just trying to get a little bit healthier.”
Before the start of the NBA Finals, Doncic had sounded more optimistic about competing in the pre-Olympic qualifier, depending on his knee’s condition. “Yeah, I think we’ll see how my knee is. But if it’s good, I’m going to go play, yeah,” he had said.
Doncic’s basketball schedule has been relentless since the Mavericks participated in the NBA Bubble following the COVID-19 shutdown. It includes the 2021 NBA playoffs, the Tokyo Olympics, EuroBasket 2022, and the 2023 FIBA World Cup, in addition to NBA regular season basketball throughout and two lengthy Mavericks postseason runs.
As Slovenia gears up for the qualifiers with training sessions in Ljubljana, Doncic's decision to participate is closely monitored by the rest of the field set to participate in the Olympic qualifier in Greece. Given that the pool includes Giannis Antetokounmpo (Greece) and other NBA talents, Doncic's impact will be needed to break through.
