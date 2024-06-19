Vlatko Cancar Supports Mavericks' Luka Doncic if He Doesn't Play for Slovenia This Summer
DALLAS — With the Dallas Mavericks facing the end of their 2023-24 campaign after being defeated in Game 5 of the NBA Finals by the champion Boston Celtics, the next focus quickly shifts to the potential participation of Luka Doncic with the Slovenian national team.
Doncic's national team will compete in the pre-Olympic qualifying tournament in Greece on July 2, beginning with a match against Croatia.
Denver Nuggets forward Vlatko Cancar is coming off an ACL tear that he suffered during the preparation process ahead of last year's FIBA World Cup. Cancar told reporters he supports Doncic if he chooses not to participate this summer with the national team after a lengthy postseason run that ended on June 17, marking 15 days before Slovenia's first match in Greece.
"I don't think anyone can blame him, especially after such a busy season," Cancar told Matej Podgorsek of SportaI. "I mean, I didn't play anything, and I came in and got injured. You never know what can happen. If he needs a rest, he should take it."
Since the Mavericks are not having exit interviews in Dallas, Doncic's postgame interview after Game 5 was the final chance to ask him anything. There was no choice but to ask him if he planned to participate with the Slovenian national team right off the game court at TD Garden. He made clear he wasn't ready to discuss it.
"I don't want to talk about what's next, man. I have some decisions to make," Doncic said. "I'm just trying to get a little bit healthier."
Before Game 1 of the NBA Finals, Doncic was asked about competing in the pre-Olympic qualifier and sounded more confident, but admitted he had to determine his status based on his knee injury. However, if he can play, he intends to play. "Yeah, I think we'll see how my knee is. But if it's good, I'm going to go play, yeah," he said before Game 1.
Doncic has played a lot of basketball since the Mavericks played in the NBA Bubble after the COVID shutdown period. He went from facing the LA Clippers in the playoffs in 2021 to participating in the Tokyo Olympics, EuroBasket in 2022, and, most recently, the FIBA World Cup in 2023. He had a longer-than-usual layoff after a 38-44 season in 2022-23 with the Mavericks but has reached the Western Conference Finals twice during this span.
