Mavericks at Timberwolves: How To Watch, Time, TV, & Odds
The Dallas Mavericks are on the second night of their first back-to-back of the season, and it'll be their first rematch of the Western Conference Finals against the Minnesota Timberwolves. It's another early test against one of the West's best, even if both teams look different than when they matched up in the playoffs.
Dallas beat the Utah Jazz unconvincingly at home Monday night to move to 2-1 on the season, while the Timberwolves are also 2-1 but haven't played since beating the Toronto Raptors on Saturday. They'll be much better rested and looking for revenge after Dallas blew them out in the WCF last season.
Since those Conference Finals, Dallas has added Klay Thompson to their starting lineup, while the Timberwolves shocked the league by trading Karl-Anthony Towns for Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo just as most teams were getting ready to start the preseason. Both teams are still working through the kinks of their new additions, but it should still be an entertaining matchup.
Here's all the information you need for Tuesday night's game.
Date/Time: Tuesday, October 29th, 6:30 p.m. CST
Where: Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota
Team Records: Mavericks 2-1, Timberwolves 2-1
TV/Streaming: TNT, KFAA-TV, MavsTV
Spread: Timberwolves -5
Over/Under: 222.5
Moneyline: Timberwolves -190, Mavericks +160
