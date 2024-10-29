Dallas Basketball

Mavericks at Timberwolves: How To Watch, Time, TV, & Odds

It's the first rematch between the two Western Conference Finals opponents

Austin Veazey

May 28, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) dribbles against Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) during the third quarter of game four of the western conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks are on the second night of their first back-to-back of the season, and it'll be their first rematch of the Western Conference Finals against the Minnesota Timberwolves. It's another early test against one of the West's best, even if both teams look different than when they matched up in the playoffs.

Dallas beat the Utah Jazz unconvincingly at home Monday night to move to 2-1 on the season, while the Timberwolves are also 2-1 but haven't played since beating the Toronto Raptors on Saturday. They'll be much better rested and looking for revenge after Dallas blew them out in the WCF last season.

Since those Conference Finals, Dallas has added Klay Thompson to their starting lineup, while the Timberwolves shocked the league by trading Karl-Anthony Towns for Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo just as most teams were getting ready to start the preseason. Both teams are still working through the kinks of their new additions, but it should still be an entertaining matchup.

Here's all the information you need for Tuesday night's game.

Date/Time: Tuesday, October 29th, 6:30 p.m. CST

Where: Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Team Records: Mavericks 2-1, Timberwolves 2-1

TV/Streaming: TNT, KFAA-TV, MavsTV

SpreadTimberwolves -5

Over/Under: 222.5

Moneyline: Timberwolves -190, Mavericks +160

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER

