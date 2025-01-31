Dallas Mavericks backup big man gets unfortunate injury news
After being injured on January 25 against the Celtics, Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber has undergone surgery to repair a right foot fracture, according to Mavericks PR on Twitter.
Kleber, in his seventh NBA season, has dealt with injuries on and off throughout the last few years. The 33-year-old German native was averaging 3.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game in 18.7 minutes so far in 2024-25. With injuries to several frontcourt players, including Dereck Lively II and Dwight Powell, his role had increased as of late.
Known primarily as a shooter with size, Kleber has struggled this season from beyond the arc, connecting on just 26.5% of such attempts and showing some degree of hesitation on the offensive end. Though he has in the past been an important piece to what the Mavericks do, his age and lack of recent offensive firepower have relegated him to a lower role in the rotation until the aforementioned recent circumstances.
There is not a mentioned timeline for his return to the floor this season.
