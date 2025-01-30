Dallas Basketball

Latest trade projection sends Toronto Raptors' forward to Dallas Mavericks

Dallas could fortify its frontcourt with this move.

Keenan Womack

Jan 23, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Kelly Olynyk (41) dribbles against the Atlanta Hawks in the third quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Jan 23, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Kelly Olynyk (41) dribbles against the Atlanta Hawks in the third quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley has an interesting idea for a deal involving the Dallas Mavericks and Toronto Raptors. In his piece about potential NBA trades, he suggested a move that would land Raptors' big man Kelly Olynyk in Dallas, with the Mavericks sending out forward Maxi Kleber, guard Jaden Hardy, and a second-round pick.

With Dereck Lively II out for the foreseeable future, likely until the playoffs start, Dallas needs to add to its center rotation, and Olynyk could fit the bill for a playable big that can rotate in and help out immediately. So far this year, the power forward/center is averaging 7.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.3 assists while shooting 51% from the field and 49% from deep in about 15 minutes per game.

Solidifying the Frontcourt

Toronto Raptors forward Kelly Olynyk controls the ball against Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II
Toronto Raptors forward Kelly Olynyk controls the ball against Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II during the second quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images / Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

While these are not eye-popping numbers, the idea to bring Olynyk aboard is not so much about scoring as it is about having rotational players that can help take the load off of Gafford as the current starter. It's also important to note that Dallas is probably not going to make any big-time moves before the deadline, as they are satisfied with their roster and believe it can compete in the 2025 Playoffs regardless of their seeding.

Dallas is 26-22 on the year and currently sits as the 8-seed in the Western Conference. While it would not be an Earth-shattering deal to acquire Olynyk, it would get them off of the Kleber contract as well as provide 12-15 minutes per game of capable forward/center play. While losing Hardy could be a dealbreaker for some, this move could still be in play for Dallas.

Olynyk was drafted by the Maverick initially in the 2013 NBA Draft, but they sent him to the Boston Celtics in a draft night trade. This would be a full-circle moment for both sides if it came to fruition.

Published
Keenan Womack
KEENAN WOMACK

Keenan Womack is a sportswriter native to Dallas, Texas, who has spent the last 12 years in Austin, the home of his alma mater, the University of Texas. Keenan has covered sports for SB Nation, Bleacher Report, Rivals/Orangebloods, a host of his own sites and now, Fan Nation. Focusing on basketball, Keenan was on the beat for the Longhorns hoops team for the last two-and-a-half years before moving on to pursue other opportunities. He is married and lives with his wife close to the Moody Center, so they can continue to catch games together.

