Mavericks congratulate Scottie Scheffler for PGA Championship victory
The city of Dallas has some of the best golfers in the world residing in it currently. None are better than Scottie Scheffler, who picked up his third Major on Sunday when he won the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow.
In Scheffler's last 29 events, he's won nine of them and finished at least in the top 10 23 times. He's out to a blistering pace to start his PGA career, as he joined Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods as the only people to win 15 PGA Tour events with three majors before turning 29 since World War Two. That's a pretty good company to be in.
The Dallas Mavericks congratulated Scottie Scheffler for his third Major win with a post on X/Twitter, posting pictures of him and his wife at a Mavs game.
Although Scheffler was born in New Jersey, his family moved to the Dallas area when he was six, and he has been a Dallas Mavericks and Cowboys fan ever since. He even spoke out against the Luka Doncic trade in February, saying, "Losing Luka, I think this is one of the first times I've ever been genuinely sad with a move that has been made in Dallas. We were spoiled with Dirk for so long, and Dirk in my opinion is like the greatest sportsman ever. He's a great guy and great for the city of Dallas. I think most people in Dallas imagined Luka was going to be that for us. It's very sad to see him leave. I think as fans we're all a bit confused at the moment. But hopefully, they've got some sort of plan we don't know about because I think a lot of the fan base is just a bit confused right now and a bit sad.”
