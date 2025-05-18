NBA insider reveals likelihood of Mavs trading Cooper Flagg for Giannis Antetokounmpo
The Dallas Mavericks have a lot of options on the table with their first overall pick that they landed thanks to the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery. They jumped all the way up despite a 1.8% chance of doing so, and with Cooper Flagg as the consensus top prospect on the board, it's as valuable of a first-overall pick as we've seen in recent memory, outside of Victor Wembanyama.
Nico Harrison's recent history hasn't inspired a lot of confidence among the fanbase or those around the NBA, so while all of the recent chatter has been that they'll keep the pick, people still want to see them make a trade for a superstar like Giannis Antetokounmpo.
ESPN's Shams Charania reported earlier in the week that for the first time in his career, Giannis Antetokounmpo is expected to seriously consider his future with the Milwaukee Bucks, as Damian Lillard tore his Achilles in the playoffs and they don't have many movable assets. Dallas has been connected to Giannis since he was drafted, and Nico Harrison loves his two-way players.
However, NBA insider Marc Stein of the DLLS network is here to stop any of that chatter, reporting in his latest Substack that there is "no chance" that Mavericks trade the first pick, "not even for Giannis."
NBA legends like Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce wanted to see the Mavericks make that move, but it wouldn't make much sense unless the Mavs also gave up Anthony Davis. Dallas realized the kind of financial setback they were looking at for trading away Luka Doncic, and a potential superstar like Cooper Flagg could help offset that. They were likely looking at a net loss of nearly a billion dollars over the next few years without Doncic, and with plans for a new arena in the works, they can't afford to be losing that kind of money.
