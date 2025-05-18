Mavericks coach among finalists for Phoenix Suns head coach
The Phoenix Suns are searching for their third head coach in three seasons four years removed from a trip to the NBA Finals in 2021. They are coming off a massively disappointing season, going 36-46, their worst season of the 2020s, missing even the Play-In Tournament despite having Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.
It's a tough situation as Bradley Beal has basically given up, happy to just be cashing in his $50 million salary, and he's holding the franchise hostage with his no-trade clause. Durant is also likely to be on the move this summer. At 36 years old, Durant doesn't want to be missing the playoffs when he's still playing great basketball.
Dallas Mavericks assistants Jared Dudley and Sean Sweeney were among those being considered for the Suns job, but the Suns have moved to the second stage of interviews. According to NBA insider Chris Haynes, Sweeney is moving on to the next stage and is one of eight finalists still being considered.
The others being considered for the job are David Fizdale (Suns assistant, former Grizzlies and Knicks head coach), James Borrego (Pelicans assistant, former Hornets head coach), Johnnie Bryant (Cavaliers assistant), Jordan Ott (Cavaliers assistant), Steve Hetzel (Nets assistant), Micah Nori (Timberwolves assistant), and Dave Bliss (Thunder assistant).
Dudley not being considered is interesting since he played for the Suns from 2008-2013 and again from 2016-2018.
Sweeney has been with the Mavericks since 2021, coming on board in Jason Kidd's first season as the Mavericks' head coach. He was with Kidd with both the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks and has taken over as an acting head coach in the few games Kidd has been ejected from or missed for personal reasons.
