Mavericks connected to 7-year NBA veteran in free agency

The Chicago Bulls have a free agent that could make sense for the Dallas Mavericks.

Jeremy Brener

Chicago Bulls guard Jevon Carter controls the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers.
Chicago Bulls guard Jevon Carter controls the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers. / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks are in need of some changes during the offseason.

After missing the playoffs despite making the NBA Finals a year ago, the Mavs are looking to make some changes in regards to the team's bench, adding a veteran or two to the mix.

CBS Sports writer Robby Kalland named Chicago Bulls point guard Jevon Carter as a player the Mavericks could sign in free agency later this month.

Chicago Bulls guard Jevon Carter shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard defends
Chicago Bulls guard Jevon Carter shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard defends. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Carter coming to Mavericks?

"Carter can't be the only addition for the Mavs, but in terms of adding depth and their desire to build a strong defensive identity, Carter could help," Kalland wrote.

"He never really found a comfortable fit in Chicago, but he was excellent for the Bucks in 2022-23. He'd be more helpful once Irving is back as a change-of-pace, point-of-attack defender."

Carter was out of the rotation this season with the Bulls, so he should be looking for a new home that will give him more playing time. While the Mavs can't guarantee him a spot in the rotation, he'll have a chance to earn one, especially if Irving misses a good chunk of next season with his knee injury.

There are other options when it comes to point guards, but Carter would only require a minimum contract, so signing him could be one of the best options for Dallas this summer.

Published
Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

