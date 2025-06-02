Mavericks connected to 7-year NBA veteran in free agency
The Dallas Mavericks are in need of some changes during the offseason.
After missing the playoffs despite making the NBA Finals a year ago, the Mavs are looking to make some changes in regards to the team's bench, adding a veteran or two to the mix.
CBS Sports writer Robby Kalland named Chicago Bulls point guard Jevon Carter as a player the Mavericks could sign in free agency later this month.
Carter coming to Mavericks?
"Carter can't be the only addition for the Mavs, but in terms of adding depth and their desire to build a strong defensive identity, Carter could help," Kalland wrote.
"He never really found a comfortable fit in Chicago, but he was excellent for the Bucks in 2022-23. He'd be more helpful once Irving is back as a change-of-pace, point-of-attack defender."
Carter was out of the rotation this season with the Bulls, so he should be looking for a new home that will give him more playing time. While the Mavs can't guarantee him a spot in the rotation, he'll have a chance to earn one, especially if Irving misses a good chunk of next season with his knee injury.
There are other options when it comes to point guards, but Carter would only require a minimum contract, so signing him could be one of the best options for Dallas this summer.
