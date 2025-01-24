Mavericks Continue to Weather Injury Storm
The Dallas Mavericks have endured as many injuries as any team in the NBA, especially when you factor in Luka Doncic's absence and how much he means to the squad. They've been missing seven rotation players in each of the last two games.
Despite Doncic's time missed, along with a few games out from Kyrie Irving and Dereck Lively II among others, the Mavs have done surprisingly well given the circumstances.
"Dallas can breathe easy knowing its overall season vitals are pretty good. It has a top-10 offense and defense and has seen upticks from Quentin Grimes and Klay Thompson over the medium term," Bleacher Report's Dan Favale writes.
"Still, the Mavs' depth is supposed to be—and often has been—a strength. They won the non-Luka minutes through Christmas. But they are minus-3.7 points per 100 possessions since his injury."
However, the Mavs are still dealing with their struggles, especially on the defensive end of the floor.
"Efficiency downturns from Spencer Dinwiddie and Kyrie (who, again, missed time during this stretch) loom large. And Luka should be back no later than post-All-Star break. The extent to which they are struggling on defense over this span (20th), though, leaves room to wonder if they need another wing or reserve big ahead of the deadline," Favale writes.
The Mavs return to the court Saturday against the defending champion Boston Celtics. Tipoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. CT.
