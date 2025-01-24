Dallas Basketball

Mavericks Continue to Weather Injury Storm

The Dallas Mavericks are doing the best with what they have.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 22, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) runs back up the court during the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Jan 22, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) runs back up the court during the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Mavericks have endured as many injuries as any team in the NBA, especially when you factor in Luka Doncic's absence and how much he means to the squad. They've been missing seven rotation players in each of the last two games.

Despite Doncic's time missed, along with a few games out from Kyrie Irving and Dereck Lively II among others, the Mavs have done surprisingly well given the circumstances.

READ MORE: Mavericks Star Kyrie Irving Eclipses Impressive NBA Career Milestone

"Dallas can breathe easy knowing its overall season vitals are pretty good. It has a top-10 offense and defense and has seen upticks from Quentin Grimes and Klay Thompson over the medium term," Bleacher Report's Dan Favale writes.

"Still, the Mavs' depth is supposed to be—and often has been—a strength. They won the non-Luka minutes through Christmas. But they are minus-3.7 points per 100 possessions since his injury."

However, the Mavs are still dealing with their struggles, especially on the defensive end of the floor.

"Efficiency downturns from Spencer Dinwiddie and Kyrie (who, again, missed time during this stretch) loom large. And Luka should be back no later than post-All-Star break. The extent to which they are struggling on defense over this span (20th), though, leaves room to wonder if they need another wing or reserve big ahead of the deadline," Favale writes.

The Mavs return to the court Saturday against the defending champion Boston Celtics. Tipoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. CT.

READ MORE: Depleted Mavericks Upset Thunder in OKC, 121-115, Win Season Series

Stick with MavericksGameday for more coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the NBA offseason. 

More Dallas Mavericks News

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News