Mavericks Star Kyrie Irving Eclipses Impressive NBA Career Milestone
The Dallas Mavericks' season isn't going too great at this point in time. They just lost their fifth game out of their last six outings.
Given the squad's current injury status, they've hit poor form as of late and their title hopes are dwindling. They went from a legitimate Western Conference threat -- after making the NBA Finals a season ago -- to fighting for a playoff spot and staying out of the Play-In Tournament.
Evidently, having key players like Luka Doncic and Dereck Lively sidelined while Kyrie Irving plays through a crucial injury doesn't bode well for the Mavericks' success.
While the team might be slipping in the standings and with their record, Irving recently achieved a massive career milestone during the team's recent 115-114 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Irving scored 36 points on 12-of-21 shooting while adding four rebounds and nine assists, though it was his career achievement that made the night special. In his career, the star guard has now scored more than 18,000 points.
"That's 18K career points for the Wizard," the Mavericks shared online.
While Irving might have hit one career milestone, the Mavericks fell to 23-21 on the season as they wait for Doncic's return to the hardwood to find their rhythm again.
