Mavericks could look to Lakers NBA champion for coaching void
The Dallas Mavericks just lost assistant coach Sean Sweeney to the San Antonio Spurs over the weekend, who joins the in-state rival as the associate head coach. This will be the first time in Jason Kidd's coaching tenure across all of his stops that he won't have Sweeney on his bench.
Dallas has already made a few moves with their coaching staff, adding Jay Triano and Mike Penberthy to the staff. Penberthy was with Kidd as a coach on the Los Angeles Lakers when they won a championship in 2020, but they could look to add another.
READ MORE: Dallas Mavericks lose coaching staff member to San Antonio Spurs
NBA insider Marc Stein reported that many around the NBA believe Dallas will try to convince Frank Vogel to join the staff in full capacity as Kidd's top assistant or associate head coach.
"The natural response for Dallas, league sources say, is to sound out Dallas coaching consultant Frank Vogel about his willingness to move into Sweeney's chair, but Vogel has been very comfortable to this point to stay in a consulting role while awaiting his next HC opportunity."
Vogel was with Dallas last season, but most importantly, he was the head coach of that Lakers team in 2020 with Kidd and Penberthy on his staff. It would add a level of familiarity to a staff that has seen a lot of turnover this offseason. Before his season with Dallas, Vogel was the head coach of the Phoenix Suns, being dismissed after one season.
Sweeney is the fourth coach to depart from the Mavs in 2025, with Jared Dudley and God Shammgod possibly on the move next. Both are garnering interest from other franchises.
READ MORE: Kyrie Irving contract status gets big update from NBA insider
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the offseason
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter