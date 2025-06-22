Kyrie Irving contract status gets big update from NBA insider
Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving was one of the lone bright spots of a disastrous 2024-25 season that was defined by self-inflicted managerial wounds and untimely injuries. His presence helped not just on the floor, where he averaged 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game, but in the locker room as well as the team floundered for leadership after the Luka Doncic trade.
One of the most devastating moments of the year was Irving's March 3 ACL tear against the Sacramento Kings, which essentially ended all hope for Dallas' season. The recovery time has Irving as a possible returner in January or February of 2026, but contract issues loom as the veteran has a decision to make.
According to Marc Stein of The Stein Line, it is "unclear" to the front office whether or not Irving will exercise the 2025-26 player option that would extend his career with the Mavericks. As was reported earlier this week by ESPN's Bobby Marks, it is expected that Irving will opt out of this and pursue a different deal with Dallas.
Marks pitched the following idea for Dallas and Irving: The $113 million contract is a win-win for Irving and the Mavericks. The $35 million price tag next season is $8 million lower than Irving's player option and gives Dallas greater flexibility to operate below the second apron. The Mavericks now have access to the $5.7 million tax midlevel exception to sign a temporary replacement for Irving. If the nine-time All-Star opts in to his $43 million salary, the Mavericks have only the veteran minimum exception and are over the second apron."
What Stein is reporting essentially means that Irving and his camp have yet to make a decision. Irving has three options: (a) decline the player option and become an unrestricted free agent; (b) re-sign with Dallas on different deal that is longer but a lower price tag annually, or (c) opt in to the original contract and make $43 million.
Kyrie Irving has until June 24 to make his final decision.
