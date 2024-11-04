Mavericks Credit Newcomer for Success Against Magic
Naji Marshall was signed this offseason as a Derrick Jones Jr. replacement because of his defensive capabilities. The Dallas Mavericks also thought he brought more offensive versatility than Jones, even if he started the season struggling to score. Sunday night was the first glimpse we saw of what Marshall could be on this team.
Finishing with his best performance yet, four points, five rebounds, five assists, and two steals, Marshall flashed an underrated playmaking ability from the wing that the team has been missing. His three-point shot has still yet to fall, but Dallas is confident it will eventually.
"Love his game, man," Luka Doncic said of Marshall following the win against the Magic. "I’ve always loved him, even when he was in New Orleans. I think he’s a very complete player. He can guard, he can bring the ball up, he can shoot, he can find the ball… he's going to keep getting better and better."
It's taking some time for Marshall, and the rest of the newcomers, to find their role in this system on a new team. The Mavs have high expectations following last year's run to the NBA Finals and there's no reason Marshall can't help them get back there.
"Nothing really surprised me [about Naji]," Daniel Gafford said of his new teammate. "I knew Naji was a baller the first time I played against him when he was in New Orleans. He’s real composed when it comes to the shots he takes, feel like he can get pretty much anywhere on the floor, get any shot he wants, and he just facilitates for us the majority of the time whenever he’s on the floor. He takes a lot of the pressure off some of the main guys.”
His elite versatility on both ends of the floor will force Jason Kidd to use him more often against teams with multiple perimeter options, like the OKC Thunder. Once his three-point shot starts to fall, Dallas has another chess piece to use.
