Mavericks cut fan-favorite in flurry of moves after preseason
The Dallas Mavericks wrapped up the preseason on Wednesday with a 121-94 win over the Los Angeles Lakers. The Mavericks used this as a dress rehearsal, so it was a great opportunity to see who they view as part of the rotation. Although the final score may indicate a blowout, it was far from it for most of the game, as Dallas' main rotation struggled with the Lakers' backups.
With the preseason wrapped up, teams are in the process of finalizing their roster, cutting and waiving people who they don't have space for. The Mavericks started that process on Friday, as they waived fan-favorite Dennis Smith Jr., recently signed Dalano Banton, and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, who had a strong preseason.
Dennis Smith was the 9th overall pick by the Mavericks back in 2017 and had a dynamic rookie season, but a trade to the New York Knicks in his second season as part of the package for Kristaps Porzingis started a quick spiral out of the NBA.
He re-signed with the Mavericks this offseason on a training camp deal, coming back to the team where he had the most success, hoping to re-establish some of that magic. However, he only appeared in two preseason games and didn't score.
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl was signed before training camp after spending the start of his career with the OKC Thunder and New Orleans Pelicans. He's a legitimate NBA player and had a solid preseason, averaging 7.3 PPG and 4.0 RPG, appearing in all four games.
Banton was added midway through the preseason, but he only ended up appearing in the final game against the Los Angeles Lakers. In that game, he had three points, two rebounds, and an assist.
Mavericks Will Want All Three Players on the Texas Legends
NBA insider Marc Stein revealed that Banton and Robinson-Earl signed deals that secured their G-League rights for the Mavericks. So, if they don't find another team to sign with or head overseas, they can join the Texas Legends, the G-League affiliate of the Mavs.
They are still trying to acquire Dennis Smith's G-League rights from the Milwaukee Bucks. I can't imagine that those would be too difficult to acquire.
Maybe the more interesting part is who hasn't been waived yet. The Mavericks still have an open two-way contract remaining, and they haven't waived him yet. He had an impressive preseason, blocking 10 shots in 4 games.
