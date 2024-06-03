Dallas Mavericks' Derrick Jones Jr. Could Have Joined Celtics But 'Glad' About Choice Entering NBA Finals
DALLAS — The NBA Finals will involve the Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics, with Game 1 beginning on Thursday at TD Garden. Derrick Jones Jr. will be able to continue an impressive season that began with him signing a prove-it contract in August before emerging as a full-time starting wing on a team that ultimately has a chance to win a title.
Jones had the option of joining the Celtics before committing to sign with the Mavericks. “It is kind of funny,” he said about facing a team in the NBA Finals he could have joined, “but I’m just glad I made the decision that I did.”
Jones declined a $3.4 million player option with the Chicago Bulls to enter free agency, enabling him to pick a new team to better position himself for greater future earnings. Among his final options were the Celtics and Mavericks before signing a one-year, $2.7 million deal to come to Dallas. He's averaged 9.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in 17 playoff performances, shooting 49.2% form the floor and 39.6% from beyond the arc while guarding top offensive players.
"Hell yeah, way better," Jones said. "I could have accepted my player option in Chicago and still been on a team that's not in the playoffs right now. I just decided to bet on myself and I took less money to come here, but the money wasn't the problem... I just wanted to have the opportunity to be on the floor, to showcase what I'm able to do, and it happened for me."
Before Jones committed to sign with the Mavericks, he had a conversation with head coach Jason Kidd and was told he'd have to earn everything he's got. “He told me that if I was to come here, I was gonna have to work for everything,” he said. “That’s what I did.
The Mavericks have established a strong defensive culture this season, with Jones' point-of-attack defense instrumental in this process. He's guarded some of the NBA's best offensive players during their postseason run alone, including Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns, James Harden, Paul George, and more. His athleticism and ability to swarm around the half-court defensively have added significant value as well.
"When you talk about D. Jones, it’s not just one thing. It’s his character, who he is. He’s about playing the game the right way," Kidd said of Jones. "He was given a chance, and he took full advantage of it. He never complains, does his job at a high level, and is really appreciative of the opportunity.
"When you talk to him, and you get to know him, he’s very consistent with his messaging—he just wants to win and be a part of it. He's definitely a part of it," Kidd explained. "He’s helped us win, so we’re very lucky to have him, no matter if he was signed first or last. When it comes to free agency, he’s become a big part of the Mavs culture. You’ll talk about defense, but also he’s shooting threes at a high clip, his athleticism. And then we joked at the beginning of the season that, you know, now we can participate in the layup line. We have athletes who can dunk, and he’s part of that athletic crew.”
Jones is ready to take on the challenge of guarding the Celtics' top offensive options, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. “I mean, they’re good offensive players,” he said. “Like I said before, with all the [previous] series, I’ve just got to keep them from their spots and try to limit them from to the shots that they like to take.”
Suppose Jones continues to make the impact he's shown capable of providing throughout the postseason. In that case, the Mavericks will be much better off regarding their chances of winning the NBA Finals. Doing so would propel Jones' outlook on entering free agency after making the most of a prove-it deal.
READ MORE: Mavs Exclusive: Derrick Jones Jr. Loving Role Playing 'Natural Position'
Stick with MavericksGameday for more coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the NBA Playoffs.