Mavericks icon breaks down signature play for LeBron James
Dirk Nowitzki is a beloved Dallas sports icon, a man whose storied legacy includes an MVP, a Finals MVP, and an NBA Championship. The face of the Mavericks then and now, Nowitzki's career, which spanned from 1998 to 2019, had countless memorable moments, as he sits firmly on the proverbial Mt. Rushmore of Dallas athletes.
Beyond being an elite shooter and culture setter for the Mavericks during his time, Nowitzki is a high-level basketball mind who loves to break down tape, as he did recently on LeBron James' podcast, Mind the Game. The show, which features commentary from one of Nowitzki's former teammates in Steve Nash, had the German legend on to talk about a classic play from his bag: the nail iso.
READ MORE: Mark Cuban's new athletic venture after Mavericks sale, Shark Tank exit revealed
"You know, the 'Nail Iso' thing started when teams...switched a lot, switched my pick-and-rolls a lot...By the time I rolled the [opposing player] down to the block, somebody else would run over and back switch from the weak side...then, you're deep in the [shot] clock, and by the time I turn around, I have another big on me," he began, discussing one of his signature plays.
"So, we thought of a way to have that mismatch iso against [a smaller defender] without the whole back swithc. So the easiest after a high pick-and-roll was to just give me the ball right there on the nail...You know, my game wasn't really the whole back down and jump-hook, or get close to the basket...Wherever I'd get the ball, I'd probably just turn around and shoot over the smaller defender.
READ MORE: Cooper Flagg gives player comparisons that should excite Mavericks fans
"So that worked for us for a little bit, then that became one of our go-to plays. The good thing there is the middle of the floor is pretty hard to trap. Wherever you come, you know, it's a 2-on-1 on the other side. Sometimes, we'd clear up one side so we only had one shooter on one side, so I knew when I drove there, the [defender] wouldn't leave the corner shooter. So I kind of always knew where my guys were, where the spacing was."
He ended the segment by thanking James and Nash, adding that he really enjoyed their show after the duo shouted out Nowitzki on a previous episode. According to LeBron James, Nowitzki "mastered" the nail iso play, leading to Nowitzki's contribution to Mind the Game.
READ MORE: Ex-Maverick, UNC national champion, leaves retirement to sign new professional deal
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the offseason
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter