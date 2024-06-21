Dallas Mavericks Expected to Show Interest in 76ers' Tobias Harris in Free Agency
With free agency set to start in a couple of weeks in the NBA, reports are starting to surface of players that the Dallas Mavericks could be interested in. After losing in the NBA Finals in five games, the Mavs are well aware of their weaknesses and have a plan to attack those with a new ownership group that will not be afraid to spend money.
One such target could be Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris. According to Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes, the Mavericks are expected to show some interest in the seasoned veteran, among other teams such as the San Antonio Spurs, Utah Jazz, Detroit Pistons, and New Orleans Pelicans. Harris has spent the last five-and-a-half seasons in Philadelphia since arriving there at the 2019 trade deadline, averaging 17.6 PPG and shooting 36.9% from 3.
Harris has never broken out into the borderline all-star the 76ers were hoping for when they re-signed him to a massive 5-year/$180 million contract in the 2019 offseason over Jimmy Butler. The 76ers' spacing was bad in the first few seasons with Ben Simmons and Matisse Thybulle, but this could be a solid addition for the Mavs depending on the contract.
It may have to be done via sign-and-trade if the Mavs were to acquire Harris, but if they could get him in the $10-$12 million range, it's much better than paying Tim Hardaway Jr. north of $16 million. Harris is also coming off a disappointing playoff performance, averaging just 9 PPG over 6 games for Philly this year. His previous playoff low for the 76ers had been 15.3 PPG in the 2023 playoffs.
Nico Harrison, the general manager of the Dallas Mavericks, has said their top priority is to re-sign Derrick Jones Jr. this offseason, but they'll need to acquire a better scorer than Jones. He's an elite defender, but he's likely best used as a third wing that can spot-start, not as a consistent starter. If for some reason that falls through, Harris could be a decent pivot option for Dallas as they look to find the pieces to fit around Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving this summer.
There's no guarantee Harris would start for the Mavs, as he's played a similar position and role as P.J. Washington for the past few seasons. They could bring him off the bench in a sixth-man role and close with him in games in certain situations depending on what they need. The 13-year veteran isn't as solid as he used to be defensively, so they would likely only use him in closing lineups when they know they need offense late in a game.
