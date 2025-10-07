Mavericks eye breakout season from former Lakers guard
Dallas Mavericks guard Max Christie is going into his first full season in the Lone Star State, where he hopes to have a breakout year.
Christie, 22, averaged 11.2 points and 4.2 rebounds per game with the Mavs in 32 appearances after being involved in the Luka Doncic blockbuster trade back in February. Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes listed Christie as the player who can make the "biggest leap" on the Mavs roster.
"The 22-year-old blew the doors off in his first few games with Dallas last year, putting up 14.1 points per game on a 47.8/44.0/82.1 shooting split across the month of February. He tailed off after that, though the decline could have been attributable to fatigue. Christie had never occupied such a high-usage role in his time with the Los Angeles Lakers," Hughes wrote.
"The frontcourt roster crunch that may prevent a Lively breakout has a flip side. Dallas is painfully thin at the guard spots, which should give Christie a shot at serious playing time. If he can knock down his threes while solidifying himself as an on-ball defender against 1s and 2s, he'll get all he can eat alongside D'Angelo Russell in the Mavericks backcourt."
Christie due for big season with Mavs
Christie may have originally been an ancillary piece in the trade for Anthony Davis, but he also has some value that the Mavericks want to tap into.
The goal for the Mavs should be to have Christie as a big part of the rotation for the upcoming season. He should be one of the first two guards off the bench for the Mavs, especially with Kyrie Irving still recovering from a torn ACL.
If Christie can be a big part of the Mavs backcourt rotation, it will make them a surprise team to watch in the Eastern Conference this season.
