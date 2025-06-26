Dallas Basketball

Mavericks fans go crazy for Cooper Flagg pick in NBA Draft

Excitement is building in Dallas after the Mavericks selected Cooper Flagg with the No. 1 pick.

Dustin Lewis

May 14, 2025; Chicago, Il, USA; Cooper Flagg talks to the media during the 2025 NBA Draft Combine at Marriott Marquis Chicago. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images
May 14, 2025; Chicago, Il, USA; Cooper Flagg talks to the media during the 2025 NBA Draft Combine at Marriott Marquis Chicago. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images
In this story:

After weeks of waiting, the Dallas Mavericks made their future official by selecting former Duke star Cooper Flagg at the top of the 2025 NBA Draft. Flagg was the consensus top pick among the field and became the second-youngest No. 1 overall pick behind LeBron James.

With the potential to develop into a star, Flagg joins a franchise that wants to win now. He'll be an important piece for the present and future of the Mavericks, slotting in alongside Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson and the rest of the roster.

READ MORE: BREAKING: Mavericks officially select Cooper Flagg first overall in 2025 NBA Draft

Cooper Flagg
Jun 25, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Cooper Flagg poses with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as first overall by the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Flagg was named the National College Player of the Year and a first-team All-American after averaging 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.4 blocks in 30.7 minutes per game during his true freshman season with the Blue Devils. Duke advanced to the Final Four before falling to Houston.

Following a tumultuous few months, Mavericks fans finally have something to cheer about again. Though there is no forgetting the Luka Doncic trade, supporters inside the American Airlines Center were overjoyed when NBA commissioner Adam Silver announced that Flagg was headed to Dallas.

Finally, fans can breathe a small sign of relief. It's alright to have a little optimism after the Mavericks landed Flagg and recently extended Kyrie Irving along with Daniel Gafford.

Check out more reactions below.

Mavericks Fans Fired Up Over Cooper Flagg Selection

READ MORE: Highlights from Dallas Mavericks first overall pick Cooper Flagg

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the offseason

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News

Published
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined BucsGameday when it was founded in 2022. He's also the Editor-In-Chief of NoleGameday. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis has worked for NG since 2016.

Home/News