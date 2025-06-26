Mavericks fans go crazy for Cooper Flagg pick in NBA Draft
After weeks of waiting, the Dallas Mavericks made their future official by selecting former Duke star Cooper Flagg at the top of the 2025 NBA Draft. Flagg was the consensus top pick among the field and became the second-youngest No. 1 overall pick behind LeBron James.
With the potential to develop into a star, Flagg joins a franchise that wants to win now. He'll be an important piece for the present and future of the Mavericks, slotting in alongside Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson and the rest of the roster.
Flagg was named the National College Player of the Year and a first-team All-American after averaging 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.4 blocks in 30.7 minutes per game during his true freshman season with the Blue Devils. Duke advanced to the Final Four before falling to Houston.
Following a tumultuous few months, Mavericks fans finally have something to cheer about again. Though there is no forgetting the Luka Doncic trade, supporters inside the American Airlines Center were overjoyed when NBA commissioner Adam Silver announced that Flagg was headed to Dallas.
Finally, fans can breathe a small sign of relief. It's alright to have a little optimism after the Mavericks landed Flagg and recently extended Kyrie Irving along with Daniel Gafford.
Mavericks Fans Fired Up Over Cooper Flagg Selection
