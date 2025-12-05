Dallas Mavericks release another concerning injury update ahead of OKC Thunder game

Just like last season, the injuries are starting to become a concern for the Dallas Mavericks. Guys have been in and out of the lineup all year, as Kyrie Irving has yet to play due to an ACL injury, Anthony Davis missed 14 games with a calf strain, and other guys have rotated around.

The latest issue has been Dereck Lively II, who missed a few games near the start of the season with a knee sprain, and has missed the last five games with "right foot injury management." Last week, the Mavericks released an update saying he was dealing with swelling and would be re-evaluated in 7-10 days. They gave that update on Thursday afternoon, and it wasn't any better.

"Mavericks center Dereck Lively II, who has been sidelined due to swelling and discomfort in his right foot, is currently seeking multiple opinions on the next steps in his treatment process. Further updates will be provided as appropriate," the Mavs PR team tweeted.

Lively has only played in 98 games out of a possible 187 games in his career, and missing Friday's game against the OKC Thunder, one he's already been ruled out for, will be 188. It's becoming a trend for a talented player, but these foot issues stem from last year.

He went down against the Denver Nuggets in January last year with what was initially described as a sprained ankle and was ramping up to play against the Charlotte Hornets a few games later. However, just before that game, they discovered a small microfracture that needed surgery, and he was out for over two months as he recovered from that. All thanks to Nico Harrison hiring an incompetent training staff, including someone who wasn't licensed to be an NBA trainer. He then had another procedure over the offseason to remove bone spurs, and now, they seem to be soft-launching a third foot surgery coming up.

Oct 26, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II (2) looks for the ball during the game between the Mavericks and the Raptors at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Full Mavericks-Thunder Injury Report

The Mavericks are on the road on Friday night to play the reigning champion OKC Thunder. Both teams are dealing with a lot of injuries, as there are a total of 12 players with some sort of injury designation.

For Dallas, Kyrie Irving (left ACL surgery recovery), Dante Exum (right knee injury management), and Dereck Lively II (right foot injury management) are all out. P.J. Washington (right ankle sprain) and Daniel Gafford (right ankle injury) are both questionable. Gafford seemed to aggravate his ankle injury on Wednesday night against the Miami Heat, so it wouldn't be surprising to not see him play. Cooper Flagg (right thumb splint) is available.

This is the first night of a back-to-back for the Mavs, so you could see them be careful with some of their key players, or they may just sit players like Anthony Davis against the Houston Rockets tomorrow.

OKC will be without Alex Caruso (right quad contusion), Luguentz Dort (right adductor strain), Isaiah Hartenstein (right Soleus strain), Thomas Sorber (right ACL surgery), and Nikola Topic (surgery recovery). Branden Carlson (nasal fracture) is available.

