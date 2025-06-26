Highlights from Dallas Mavericks first overall pick Cooper Flagg
The Dallas Mavericks' first-overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft is Duke phenom Cooper Flagg, an elite two-way forward whose extensive list of accomplishments includes multiple high school and collegiate accolades. One of the most impressive 18-year-olds in the history of the sport, Flagg burst onto the scene as a high school freshman by being the first of his age group to even win Maine's Gatorade Player of the Year, where he led his high school to the state championship.
From there, he transferred to Montverde Academy, playing alongside fellow first-rounders Derik Queen, Liam McNeeley, and Asa Newell. Even amongst these elite talents, he stood out: Flagg, as a senior, won Gatorade National Player of the Year, Mr. Basketball USA, Naismith Prep Player of the Year, and starred in the McDonald's All-American Game in New York City.
READ MORE: BREAKING: Mavericks officially select Cooper Flagg first overall in 2025 NBA Draft
In international play, Flagg excelled as well – he played for the USA's U17 team and won Gold at the 2022 FIBA World Cup, where he earned All-Tournament honors before being named USA Basketball Male Athlete of the Year, the youngest to receive the award since its inception in 1980. He played in the USA Select Team's scrimmages against the 2024 US Olympic squad, and more than held his own, according to players like LeBron James.
His freshman season at Duke was simply a continuation of his rise, as he was the consensus National Player of the Year with the Blue Devils. He was a consensus first-team All-American, and had nearly every accomplishment possible within the Atlantic Coast Conference as well. He averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 2.8 stocks, while shooting 48% from the field and 38.5% from three.
READ MORE: Kyrie Irving makes massive decision on his future with Mavericks
He was the first player in 25 years in the ACC to record 500+ points, 100+ assists, and 30+ blocks in the same season, underlining his versatility and role as a true two-way piece that can impact the game at both ends of the floor. As for team success, he led Duke, alongside Kon Knueppel and Khaman Maluach, to an ACC Championship (both regular season and tournament) as well as an appearance in the NCAA Tournament's Final Four, where they narrowly lost to Houston.
Off the court, Flagg signed with New Balance, becoming the first Duke Blue Devil to sign with the sportswear company. He has drawn praise from greats like LeBron James, Kevin Garnett, and Carmelo Anthony for his versatility and well-rounded skillset. He joins the Mavericks as their first number-one pick since Mark Aguirre in 1981. On a team full of defensive-minded players, Flagg should fit right in.
READ MORE: Cooper Flagg gives honest reaction to Luka Doncic Lakers-Mavericks trade
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the offseason
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter