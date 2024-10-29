Mavericks' Final Injury Report Against the Timberwolves
The Dallas Mavericks are traveling to Minneapolis on Tuesday for the second night of a back-to-back to play the Minnesota Timberwolves. After beating the Utah Jazz in Dallas on Monday, Dallas has a chance against a Western Conference heavyweight to put an early stamp on the season. It's a rematch of last year's Western Conference Finals, and considering how embarrassed the Wolves were in that series, they'll want to get some of that back Tuesday night.
While the Jazz suffered a gruesome injury to starter Taylor Hendricks in Monday night's contest, Dallas escaped with no new injuries. Maxi Kleber will still be out against the Wolves with his right hamstring injury, while Dante Exum is out for the next few months after having surgery on his wrist during training camp. Jazian Gortman will also be out with a G-League designation.
Dallas could've used Kleber in this game, as he can match up well against Minnesota's newest addition, Julius Randle. Those responsibilities will now strictly fall on P.J. Washington and Naji Marshall without him.
The Timberwolves haven't been dealing with any injuries to start this season and haven't listed anyone with an injury designation since their last game on Saturday. Each team's top players are ready for battle, and Anthony Edwards is ready to atone for some of his smack talk before last season's WCF.
Luka Doncic was battling a calf contusion in the preseason, and while he's played his normal minutes in the first few games, he was oddly inefficient last night against Utah. His calf may still be bothering him slightly but he could bounce back in a big way Tuesday night.
The Mavericks and Timberwolves will tip-off slightly after 6:30 p.m. CST on TNT.
