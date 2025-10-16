Mavericks fully reveal long-awaited return of fan-favorite uniforms

Dallas Basketball

The classic green jerseys are back and better than ever.

Apr 8, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) in action during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Milwaukee Bucks at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks finally revealed the classic green jerseys that they'll be wearing in some games for the 2025-26 season on Thursday. It's a much-needed move, as the Mavericks need to have some green in the rotation at all times.

Green was a huge part of the uniform rotation through the initial phase of the franchise, but it's been moved out over the last 20 years or so. Almost any time green has been used in the uniforms, they've been a hit with the fanbase (except for the graffiti jerseys).

These are instantly the best jerseys in the team's rotation, as their base Icon and Association jerseys have been the same for over 20 years, and the navy Statement jerseys are starting to feel boring. Although the City edition jerseys have yet to be officially revealed, they're expected to be a black inverse of their white and gold uniforms from the 2020-21 season. The team is celebrating its 45th anniversary, which makes it a good time to bring these back.

The Mavericks are among five teams who will have classic jerseys this season: Minnesota Timberwolves, Philadelphia 76ers, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Memphis Grizzlies. The Timberwolves probably have the best of the bunch, but the 76ers, Grizzlies, and Mavs aren't far behind.

This is the perfect time for these jerseys to come out, as the Mavericks have an exciting rookie star in Cooper Flagg that fans would mostly love to have merchandise for the first overall pick, even if some fans don't want to give the fanbase any money until Nico Harrison is fired or until the Adelsons sell the team.

Mavericks Green Classic Jerseys Already on Sale

Nike has already released the green uniforms for sale, with nearly every player (sorry Ryan Nembhard) available for purchase as adult and youth jerseys, as well as jersey shirts. Cooper Flagg and Kyrie Irving will probably be the most desired of the bunch, especially because some fans are having a hard time buying into the Anthony Davis era.

They've also released a handful of vintage or Hardwood Classic inspired shirts and shorts, which will catch the eyes of a lot of fans. Those trying to swear off from not giving any money to the team may have a hard time with some of these designs.

Austin Veazey
AUSTIN VEAZEY

Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNG

