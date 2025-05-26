Mavericks future star could be America's next best chance at NBA MVP
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was recently named league MVP, making him the seventh straight international-born player to win NBA MVP, as he was born in Canada. He joins a recent list that includes Giannis Antetokounmpo (2019, 2020), Nikola Jokic (2021, 2022, 2024), and Joel Embiid (2023). James Harden in 2018 was the last American-born player to win MVP and that was three teams ago for him.
Jasmyn Wimbish of CBS Sports recently listed and ranked the Americans most likely to break the streak, and probable future Maverick Cooper Flagg was in second behind only Anthony Edwards and ahead of Cade Cunningham, Jayson Tatum, and Jalen Brunson.
"Flagg is the consensus No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NBA Draft in June. He's being projected as a generational talent, and usually when that happens, MVP expectations are attached to that. While Flagg hasn't officially been drafted yet, with the Dallas Mavericks winning the No. 1 pick through a shocking draft lottery, unless something changes, he'll be starting his career with Dallas.
"Flagg's walking into an already-built playoff team that he will have to figure out how to fit into, at least for the time being. There is a world in which Flagg exceeds the already ridiculously high expectations in his rookie season and the Mavericks decide to pivot and build around him. If that happens, then it will fast-track the path of Flagg becoming an MVP several years from now.
"We already know of his defensive prowess. He's capable of guarding multiple positions and uses his athleticism to fly out of nowhere to reject a shot at the rim. He'll surely be on a few All-Defensive teams throughout his career and may even win Defensive Player of the Year. But if his offensive game develops like many people are expecting it to, and he's able to be a dangerous three-level scorer who can also facilitate, rebound and play lockdown defense, he'll be the most surefire American-born MVP contender the league has had in a long time."
There are some people who doubt Flagg's ceiling as a potential MVP candidate, but his high floor will help him contribute to a team with championship aspirations immediately. Dallas lucked into winning the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery, and all indications point to them keeping the pick so they can select Flagg.
