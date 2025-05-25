Dallas Basketball

3-time NBA All-Star gives Mavericks' Nico Harrison simple advice

Sometimes, simplicity is the best approach.

Austin Veazey

Apr 9, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Lakers at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Apr 9, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Lakers at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Nico Harrison has had a rough 2025, but almost nobody feels bad for him because it was entirely self-inflicted. Trading away Luka Doncic lit a raging fire under the fanbase, as did the Quentin Grimes-Caleb Martin swap that mostly went under the radar because of how shocking the Doncic deal was. So, instead of possibly running it back with a team that made the NBA Finals last season, he blew the team up, the big pieces got hurt, and the Mavs missed the playoffs entirely instead of contending for a championship.

The only good thing about missing the playoffs is a shot at the NBA Draft Lottery. Dallas somehow defied a 1.8% chance to win the Lottery, landing the top overall pick and they'll likely take Duke star Cooper Flagg with that selection, despite rumors saying Harrison may look to trade the pick.

Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg
Mar 21, 2025; Raleigh, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) celebrates during the second half against the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas decided to give the Mavs' General Manager some simple but needed advice.

"Even without the number one pick, they felt that they, with the trades they made, they were a contender. So adding the number one pick and, you know, let him get a year under himself and, you know, Kyrie [Irving] comes back [from injury], you know, that team right there would probably be a favorite to win a chip, you know, 2027.”

Dallas would like to contend for a championship in 2026, but a lot of that will depend on how Irving returns from his ACL injury. He's expected to be out until at least January as he recovers, but there's a chance he's not the same player he was since he suffered a major injury as an older and smaller guard. The history of players remaining elite after a major knee injury in their 30s is not extensive.

But if Irving does return to form, Anthony Davis remains elite for two more seasons, and Cooper Flagg grows into the player everyone expects him to be, that's a great top three for a team to contend.

Published
Austin Veazey
