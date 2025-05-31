Mavericks free agent predicted to land in unexpected destination
The Dallas Mavericks had a disappointing season following a run to the NBA Finals, one marred by bad trades and a ridiculous amount of injuries. There shouldn't have been an excuse for this team to miss the playoffs, but that's exactly what happened.
One of the players consistently dealing with injury was Dante Exum, who revived his NBA career with the Mavericks in the 2023-24 season. He only played in 20 games in the 2024-25 season, dealing with wrist surgery from an injury in training camp and a fractured hand near the end of the season. In those 20 games, Exum averaged a career-high 8.7 PPG while shooting 43.4% from three, dishing out 2.8 APG.
Exum was solid in a small sample size, but it was an unfortunate situation given it was a contract year for him. A part of the reason he fell out of the NBA despite being a former top-5 pick was that he couldn't stay healthy. He had to spend two years playing overseason before the Mavs brought him back to the NBA with his newfound three-point shot, and he played a big role for that team that made a run to the Finals. But a return overseas may be back in the cards for Exum.
Matteo Andreani of Basketinside.com reported that EuroLeague champions Fenerbahçe Beko Istanbul are taking a look at Dante Exum.
Exum is talented enough to stay in the NBA, but the injury history is hard to look past for most teams. The Mavericks are in need of a point guard who can run the show until Kyrie Irving returns from his ACL injury and Exum could do it, but they probably don't trust Exum's body to hold up.
