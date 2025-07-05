Mavericks guard had interest from Knicks before re-signing in Dallas
The Dallas Mavericks had a pretty calm free agency period. They agreed to an extension with Kyrie Irving, who opted out of his player option to lower his cap hit for this coming season, signed D'Angelo Russell in a long-expected move, and agreed to re-sign Dante Exum on a minimum contract after his two seasons in Dallas.
Dallas didn't have much room to do anything else. Cooper Flagg was their big offseason acquisition at the top of the 2025 NBA Draft, but they knew they needed guard help, so they brought back Exum and went and got Russell.
READ MORE: Projected trade between Lakers, Mavericks teams LeBron James up with former teammates
However, it wasn't always guaranteed that Exum would come back. They still technically need to free up a roster spot before the start of the season, as Exum is the 16th man on the roster. He garnered interest from a few teams, including a substantial offer to return overseas. The Los Angeles Lakers were expected to show interest in him due to his size, shooting, and defense. His connection to Luka Doncic helped, too.
According to SNY's Ian Begley, the New York Knicks also showed interest in the former top-five pick.
"Dante Exum considered the Knicks as a possible destination before he agreed to a deal with Dallas on Wednesday," Begley reported.
Exum only played in 20 games last season due to a wrist injury in training camp and then a broken hand near the end of the season. But when he played, his playmaking, defense, and evolved three-point shot were on display. He was vital to the team's success in the 2023-24 season on their run to the 2024 NBA Finals. If he can stay healthy this season, he'll be a solid fill-in for Kyrie Irving as he recovers from ACL surgery.
READ MORE: New Report on Chris Paul's interest in Dallas Mavericks
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the offseason
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter