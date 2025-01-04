Mavericks Guard Sets Career High in Loss to Cavaliers
The Dallas Mavericks lost 134-122 to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night, suffering their fourth straight loss. The game never felt as close as the final score might indicate, all thanks to one key Maverick.
Cleveland led by 27 points, 93-66, midway through the third quarter, looking to just cruise to the finish from there, but that's when Quentin Grimes stepped into the spotlight with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving out for the game.
Grimes scored 20 points in the third quarter, the most he has scored in any quarter in his career, surpassing his previous high of 19 points. He also had a few assists in the quarter, making him responsible for 28 of the Mavs' 32 third-quarter points. At one point of the third quarter and the start of the fourth, he had scored 17 straight points for Dallas.
When the Mavericks dumped Tim Hardaway Jr.'s bloated salary and three second-round picks to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for Grimes, they hoped he could be a key piece to a contending team. He's stepped up in massive ways for the team this season, especially when Doncic and/or Irving have missed time. He finished with 26 points in this game, just two points off of his season-high of 28.
