Mavericks Hire Hall of Fame Executive as CEO
On Wednesday, the Mavericks announced the hiring of Hall of Fame executive Rick Welts as team president, who has served in the same role with both the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns during his illustrious career. During his tenure at both stops, his leadership earned him a winning reputation, one that helped each team reach unprecedented levels of success.
In replacing Cynt Marshall, the former president of Dallas' premier basketball operation, Welts brings experience and pedigree to a franchise that has positioned itself as one of the elite teams in the NBA after a Finals appearance last season. He has overseen two extremely successful runs as an NBA executive over the last 25 years as the president of the Suns from 2002-2011 and president of the Warriors from 2015-2019. He helped to foster winning cultures wherever he has been, which will be needed to continue Dallas' run toward a championship.
Welts has had an incredibly accomplished career in many respects, as he helped found the NBA All-Star Weekend, and the WNBA, and was a major player in marketing the 1992 Dream Team. His impact can be felt across professional basketball as a whole, leading to his induction into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2018. Other titles he has held include NBA Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer, and President of NBA Properties in addition to his many front office roles.
His tenure will begin on January 1, 2025. A press conference to introduce him will take place at noon CST on Wednesday, December 18.
