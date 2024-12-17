Mavericks Select UConn Sharpshooter in Latest Mock Draft
The Dallas Mavericks currently have possession of their own 2025 first-round pick. They've historically been a franchise that moves their first-round picks around to acquire talent around their stars who can contribute immediately, rather than wait for a rookie to develop, save for selections like Dereck Lively II and Josh Green.
Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report has released his latest two-round mock draft and has the Mavericks taking Connecticut's Alex Karaban with the 26th overall pick, a player he compares to Georges Niang.
"Alex Karaban's role hasn't changed despite the departures of Donovan Clingan, Tristen Newton, Cam Spencer, and Stephon Castle," Wasserman said. "And it shouldn't—he isn't a ball-handler or creator, but the career 39.4 three-point percentage, movement shooting, and strong finishing point to an easy-fit, off-ball scorer."
Karaban is averaging career highs across the board in his junior season with 15.6 PPG, 3.1 APG, and 1.8 BPG as a 6'8" wing while also shooting 42.4% from three-point range on 6.6 attempts per game. When a team has ball-dominant superstars like Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, you can never have enough shooting.
Playing time might be hard to come by for Karaban initially if the Mavericks were to take him, as they have a lot of guys they like on the wing with PJ Washington, Naji Marshall, Klay Thompson, and even Olivier-Maxence Prosper is starting to show some glimpses recently.
Wasserman also has the Mavericks selecting Gonzaga guard Ryan Nembhard in the second round, the brother of Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard. "The nation's assist leader at 10.3 per game, Ryan Nembhard has a similar passing IQ to that of his brother and Indiana Pacers point guard Andrew Nembhard. He'll draw looks for his ability to run offense and set up teammates, but he's off to a promising start with his spot-up and pull-up shooting, obviously key swing skills for his chances at the next level."
