NBA Writer Takes Luka Doncic Disrespect Too Far
ESPN recently published a roundtable of questions for the end of the year from a few different writers, though the season is just over a quarter of the way through. One such question was, "Which player got off on the wrong foot and can ring in the New Year on the right one?"
Two writers said Tyrese Haliburton, one said Joel Embiid, and another said Paul George. All of those make sense, as Embiid and George have struggled with injuries to start the season, while Haliburton has seen his numbers dip across the board and his Pacers are three games below .500 after making the Eastern Conference Finals last season.
Then there's Tim McMahon, who selected Luka Doncic, saying, "Luka Doncic still has some of the best counting stats in the league, but his production has dipped considerably and his efficiency has plummeted, especially as an off-the-bounce scorer. He got off to a sluggish start by his standards after missing all of camp and preseason with a calf contusion. He's been better since a 10-day rest, when he recovered from a sprained wrist and worked on his conditioning. It won't surprise anybody if Doncic puts himself in position to be an MVP candidate again, especially considering the Mavs' position in the West."
To say Doncic's production has "dipped considerably and his efficiency has plummetted" is both wrong and misleading. Doncic is playing more off the ball than he ever has in his career, has the second-lowest usage rate of his career, but has the second-highest three-point percentage and free-throw percentages of his career. His stats may look lower, but he's also not being asked to do as much.
This also was published the day after Doncic produced a 45-point triple-double against the Golden State Warriors on 16/23 shooting. The slow start he got off to this season after missing the preseason is in the rearview now. Since missing ten days with his wrist sprain, Doncic has been shooting 52.1% from the floor and 42.6% from three while averaging over 30 PPG.
While Doncic may not be averaging the ridiculous 34/10/9 that he did last season, a year in which he was robbed of MVP, he's still fifth in points per game and eighth in assists per game. All of this from a 25-year-old who has led his team to the conference finals twice, including the NBA Finals last season. Joel Embiid wishes.
