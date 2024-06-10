Luka Doncic Makes History For Dallas Mavericks Despite Game 2 Loss
Luka Doncic has an argument for the best player in the world, despite playing at maybe 70% strength, and is putting together an incredible postseason run. In Sunday night's Game 2 loss against the Boston Celtics, Doncic put up a 3-point triple-double with 32 points, 11 assists, and 11 rebounds, his third 30-point triple-double of this postseason.
It also gives Doncic his 10th 30-point game of the Playoffs, the most ever in a single playoff run for a Dallas Maverick player. He passes his own record that he set in the 2022 Playoffs. Dirk Nowitzki is just behind with 8 such games in the 2006 Playoffs.
Doncic would tell you himself that he'd trade the accolades for a championship as the Mavericks find themselves down 0-2 against a very talented Boston Celtics team that won 64 games in the regular season and cruised through the Eastern Conference.
Dallas has been in this position before against a 64-win team, going down 0-2 to the Phoenix Suns in the 2022 Western Conference Semifinals, coming back and winning that series. They've also been on the other end of this spectrum, being up 2-0 in the 2006 NBA Finals before Dwyane Wade was gifted every foul call as the Heat won the next four games. This series is far from over.
Doncic will need some help from Kyrie Irving if they want to win this series, though. While the Slovenian superstar has been able to score, he hasn't gotten consistent help from his running mate, who is averaging just 14 PPG through two games and shooting 35% from the floor. Irving hasn't played well against his former team dating back to his Brooklyn days but he has to break out of that slump if Dallas wants to hoist the Larry O'Brien trophy next week.
