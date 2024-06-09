Dallas Mavericks’ Jason Kidd Keeps It Real Ahead of Game 2 Against Boston Celtics
There is no panic with the Dallas Mavericks despite an ugly Game 1 loss, according to head coach Jason Kidd.
The team is in the NBA Finals against the league's best regular season team, the Boston Celtics, and took a 107-89 Game 1 loss. Still, the sky isn't falling for the Mavericks.
"There's no panic with this group," Kidd said ahead of Game 2. "We didn't play well in Game 1. Give credit to Boston; they did. But it's a series. We don't just look or capitalize on just one game. We've lost Game 1 a lot of times, and we've responded. We believe that we can respond in Game 2."
In the second round, the Mavericks were blown on against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 1. They responded, stealing a victory in Oklahoma City in Game 2 en route to an eventual series victory in six games.
The Celtics' defense was stout to start this series. Outside of Luka Doncic, who posted a game-high 30 points, there wasn't much offense from the Mavericks. Despite trailing by as much as 29 points, the Mavericks cut the deficit to eight points late into the third quarter. The Celtics punched back though, winning the game by nearly 20 points.
Doncic may have to play more hero ball if the Mavericks offense isn't going to support him. He knows that he can do more, too. He's going to set the tone, as he is the motor of the offense.
"I think just be a little bit more aggressive," Doncic said. "I think we all came out for the game with little energy. So I think we have to be better with our energy, especially from the start."
Expect a big game from Doncic. His teammates should help him out more, too. There is no panic within the locker room and the team is poised to bounce back. As Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla alluded to, the lights aren't any brighter.
The series will soon be more competitive, and the Mavericks are staring at a big opportunity to set the tone in Game 2 rather than let the Celtics control the series.
