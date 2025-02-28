Mavericks' Jason Kidd shares positive injury update on Anthony Davis
The Dallas Mavericks are trying to get healthier as they enter the final fourth of the season. Every main piece of their frontcourt has been dealing with injuries, as Anthony Davis suffered an adductor strain in his Mavericks debut on February 8th, Dereck Lively II suffered a stress fracture in his right ankle on January 14th, and Daniel Gafford sprained his MCL in his right knee on February 10th. That's not even counting P.J. Washington who has been in and out of the lineup with an ankle injury or Caleb Martin who has yet to play for the Mavs since the trade deadline that sent out Quentin Grimes.
Dallas has been forced to piece together their center rotation until they can get healthier. Dwight Powell just recently returned from injury, they've signed Moses Brown to a 10-day contract, Kylor Kelley is on a two-way contract, and players like Olivier-Maxence Prosper and Kessler Edwards have had to play center. But good news could be on the way for the Mavericks.
Jason Kidd provided an update on Anthony Davis before Thursday's game against the Charlotte Hornets, who has been going through pre-game workouts recently.
"He’s doing extremely well," Kidd said. "The energy is positive, he feels good…Happy that he’s on the court, but just in conversation he says he feels great. So hopefully he’s trending in the right direction and we’ll find out here shortly how everything’s going."
Davis, Lively, and Gafford are all scheduled to be re-evaluated on March 6th, which is just a few days away. Davis and Lively seem like they could be returning sooner than Gafford at this rate.
