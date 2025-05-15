Mavericks linked to $20 million Bulls guard in trade rumors
The Dallas Mavericks have a big need at point guard until Kyrie Irving returns. He tore his ACL in March, and while all indications point to him returning in January or February, they'll need someone to hold them over until he's back.
Jaden Hardy and Brandon Williams are the only point guards on the roster right now, as Dante Exum and Spencer Dinwiddie are free agents. ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the team is heavily expected to pursue a point guard this offseason, whether that be through free agency (unlikely given the team's financial situation) or trade. But who could they target?
NBA insider Marc Stein of the DLLS Network was asked on a live show if Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball could be an option. He didn't necessarily say no, saying, "I would just say… he’s an interesting name that we need to keep on the radar.”
Ball hasn't played much in recent years due to a knee injury, missing all of the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons, but he returned this year for 35 games, averaging 7.6 PPG and 3.3 APG. He signed a two-year, $20 million extension with the Bulls once he returned and didn't get traded at the deadline, but he'll still be a name to monitor for trades out of Chicago.
Although the knee injury sapped a lot of his potential, Ball could still be a steady-handed guard with defensive upside if he stays healthy, but that's a big if. He would fit Nico Harrison's "Defense wins championships" mantra that he's spewed since trading away Luka Doncic, but they also need a player to be available. Ball may not be the right fit to be a capable starting guard until Irving returns, unfortunately.
