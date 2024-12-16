Dallas Basketball

Mavericks' Klay Thompson Reacts to First Win Over Golden State Warriors

The sharpshooting Maverick did not hold back his excitement of beating his former team

Keenan Womack

Dec 15, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) reacts after making a three point basket against the Golden State Warriors during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
On Sunday night, Klay Thompson played against his former team, the Golden State Warriors, for the second time since joining the Mavericks this offseason, scoring 29 points in the 143-133 victory and avenging a 120-117 loss on November 12. His 9-for-14 from the field, including 7-for-11 from three, put him second behind only Luka Doncic in points scored for Dallas on the night as the Mavericks left the Bay Area with a win that featured the most combined regulation points in an NBA game this season.

Afterward, Thompson was asked how it felt to get his first win over his old team, and didn't hold back his excitement: "It feels so good. It feels so good," he emphasized, before adding that this win was not enough and that he wants Dallas to continue its winning ways. "We want to keep this thing going," he said. "Let's get another win streak going."

The all-time leader in catch-and-shoot threes has now had four straight games of double-digit points, including three straight of 19 or more on 50% from the field or better. He impacted this game in other ways as well, recording five rebounds, four assists, two steals, and a block in 29 minutes.

Thompson is playing his best basketball of the season right now as the surging Mavericks climb the Western Conference Standings, where they sit in fourth place at 17-9. If Dallas is going to compete for a top seed, as they are currently, they will need Thompson to maintain his production and be a key member of this offensive attack. If he can do so, this team can truly accomplish its goals.

Keenan Womack
KEENAN WOMACK

Keenan Womack is a sportswriter native to Dallas, Texas, who has spent the last 12 years in Austin, the home of his alma mater, the University of Texas. Keenan has covered sports for SB Nation, Bleacher Report, Rivals/Orangebloods, a host of his own sites and now, Fan Nation. Focusing on basketball, Keenan was on the beat for the Longhorns hoops team for the last two-and-a-half years before moving on to pursue other opportunities. He is married and lives with his wife close to the Moody Center, so they can continue to catch games together.

