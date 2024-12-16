Mavericks' Klay Thompson Reacts to First Win Over Golden State Warriors
On Sunday night, Klay Thompson played against his former team, the Golden State Warriors, for the second time since joining the Mavericks this offseason, scoring 29 points in the 143-133 victory and avenging a 120-117 loss on November 12. His 9-for-14 from the field, including 7-for-11 from three, put him second behind only Luka Doncic in points scored for Dallas on the night as the Mavericks left the Bay Area with a win that featured the most combined regulation points in an NBA game this season.
Afterward, Thompson was asked how it felt to get his first win over his old team, and didn't hold back his excitement: "It feels so good. It feels so good," he emphasized, before adding that this win was not enough and that he wants Dallas to continue its winning ways. "We want to keep this thing going," he said. "Let's get another win streak going."
The all-time leader in catch-and-shoot threes has now had four straight games of double-digit points, including three straight of 19 or more on 50% from the field or better. He impacted this game in other ways as well, recording five rebounds, four assists, two steals, and a block in 29 minutes.
Thompson is playing his best basketball of the season right now as the surging Mavericks climb the Western Conference Standings, where they sit in fourth place at 17-9. If Dallas is going to compete for a top seed, as they are currently, they will need Thompson to maintain his production and be a key member of this offensive attack. If he can do so, this team can truly accomplish its goals.
