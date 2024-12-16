Luka Doncic Makes NBA History in First Half of Mavericks-Warriors

Luka Dončić finished the first half with 28 points (9-12 FG, 4-7 3FG, 6-6 FT), 8 rebounds and 9 assists.



Dončić remains the only NBA player to produce at least 28 pts, 8 rebs and 9 ast in a half since play-by-play data was first tracked in 1996-97 (29-10-10 vs. UTA 12/6/23). pic.twitter.com/wl9xXDjfwZ