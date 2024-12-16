Luka Doncic Makes NBA History in First Half of Mavericks-Warriors
The Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors are going shot for shot in the first half of their contest. At the break, the Mavericks lead the Warriors 81-74.
Dallas built a big lead early, though Golden State got hot themselves and rallied their way back into a close contest. The Mavericks shot 12-of-25 on 3-pointers in the first half, with the Warriors following suit and shooting 18-of-32 from deep.
The shot making came at a high level. For the Warriors, Stephen Curry, Buddy Hield and Draymond Green all made a few 3-pointers each. For the Mavericks, Luka Doncic led the way with four 3-pointers made. However, it was the rest of his game that led to a historical first half.
"Luka Dončić finished the first half with 28 points (9-12 FG, 4-7 3FG, 6-6 FT), 8 rebounds and 9 assists" the Mavericks shared on social media. "Dončić remains the only NBA player to produce at least 28 pts, 8 rebs and 9 ast in a half since play-by-play data was first tracked in 1996-97 (29-10-10 vs. UTA 12/6/23)."
The Mavericks and Warriors will have a high-level second half to determine a winner between two scoring hot offenses and plenty of more points are set to be scored.
