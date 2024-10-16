Kyrie Irving Cracks ESPN's Top 25 Players of 2024-25
ESPN is releasing their annual top-100 NBA players rankings throughout the week. Tuesday was players 100-51, where Klay Thompson and Dereck Lively II made appearances, and Wednesday was the release of 50-11. ESPN is trying to predict who will be the best players this season and they have a different Dallas Maverick in line for a potential All-Star Game.
Kyrie Irving cracked Wednesday's releases, coming in at 25th in the rankings. He was 34th last season and is ahead of All-Stars such as Jimmy Butler, Domontas Sabonis, Lauri Markkanen, and Scottie Barnes.
Of the placement, ESPN's Tim McMahon said, "There has never been any doubt about Irving's extraordinary skill level, but last year he slid to 34th on this list because of questions about his availability and ability to impact winning. He responded by becoming a driving force in the Mavs' run to the Finals alongside Luka Doncic, as the pair proved to be a phenomenal fit together. They formed the league's highest-scoring duo, with Irving contributing 25.7 points per game on 60.8% true shooting while emerging as the Mavs' emotional leader."
Irving lost a lot of love in the media for how he handled his exits from the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets but has regained that through his captivating play last season and being so embraced by Dallas. His leadership was a big reason the Mavericks made their run to the NBA Finals and will also help Luka Doncic grow as a leader.
Doncic will be on Thursday's release of ESPN's top 10 players and should be inside the top three.
