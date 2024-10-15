Klay Thompson Struggles for Mavericks in Loss, Kidd Not Worried
The Dallas Mavericks as a whole struggled last night offensively, losing to the LA Clippers by a score of 110 to 96, but the Dallas player with the toughest night was new signee Klay Thompson, who went 0-for-9 from the field, including missing all six of his three-point attempts on the night. The team in general had a difficult outing, turning the ball over 29 times en route to a 14-point loss.
Of course, the offense will look much different during the regular season as the Mavs were missing stars Luka Doncic (calf contusion) and Kyrie Irving (preseason rest) for the game, meaning that Thompson's life will be considerably easier when he's not the primary scoring option on the floor for Dallas. Guards Jaden Hardy and Jazian Gortman did their best to fill in as the primary operators and ball handlers but struggled with giveaways.
While Thompson was ineffective shooting the ball, he had a couple of nice plays facilitating offense for Dallas, including a skip pass to Hardy that led to a drive and an eventual lob to Dereck Lively II for an alley-oop. However, he did turn the ball over four times. He finished as a -14 in plus-minus overall, though it should be noted that the four-time NBA Champion was dealing with back tightness that nearly kept him out of the game.
Again, this was not the regular-season version of the Mavericks with which Klay Thompson will be playing, so hitting the panic button for a preseason game that went awry is probably not the way to handle the performance. The more important development is whether Thompson's injuries will affect him throughout the season, as he is 34 years old. As of right now, though, all indications are positive about his health.
Quentin Grimes was impressive in the matchup, scoring 20 points for Dallas on 7-for-11 from the field, including connecting on three shots from beyond the arc. Hardy had 16 points, Gortman had 13, and Lively II had eight points and seven boards.
As for Thompson, who has now had back-to-back games where he's struggled to shoot the ball, his performances have always been dependent on primary ball handlers to an extent. As a player that is the king of the catch-and-shoot, it's harder to find these opportunities without experienced facilitators leading the way – he had Stephen Curry and Draymond Green when with Golden State that helped get him open shots and will have Doncic and Irving when they return.
His performance, while albeit a bit concerning, should not be a major talking point until the regular season rolls around and Dallas is operating at full strength in games that matter. Just ask head coach Jason Kidd, who had this to say about the slump: "It's preseason. He's working his way through with a new group from both the defensive end and the offensive end. Be patient. Keep working." The staff still has faith, even after a bad stretch.
