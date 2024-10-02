Mavericks Star Luka Doncic Suffers Injury in Workout

Dallas Basketball

The Mavericks superstar guard will be re-evaluated in a week.

Feb 3, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) appears to suffer a leg injury as he battles for the loose ball with Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the first quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
According to Mavericks PR on Twitter/X, superstar guard Luka Doncic suffered a left calf contusion in practice and will be re-evaluated in a week. Given the regular season is three weeks away, this news may not be as devastating as first thought, as he will have time to recover in time for the season opener against San Antonio on October 24.

Given his history of slight injuries, it is a bit concerning, especially considering the amount of usage he gets and has gotten in the past. Last season, he played 37 minutes per game for Dallas, one of the highest numbers in the league.

Doncic averaged 33.9 points per game last year on top of 9.8 assists and 9.2 rebounds, nearly averaging a triple-double in one of the most impressive statistical seasons ever by a Maverick. He led the NBA in scoring and set the franchise record for points in a season with 2,341. He also played 70 games last year, meaning the wear and tear of a season is real for him.

Considering the other Maverick injuries, most notably Kyrie Irving's hand issue, which is seemingly resolved for the time being, it's vital that Doncic is able to start the season. Once he is re-evaluated in a week, fans will be able to breathe easier knowing it's more of a minor injury.

Hopefully for Dallas, this injury is as minor as it sounds, and he can begin to lead the Mavericks back to the NBA Finals once again.

