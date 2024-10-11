Klay Thompson Makes First Shot as a Maverick
Dallas Mavericks fans have been eager to see Klay Thompson on the court since he signed with the team during free agency. His debut was delayed as he was held out of Monday night's preseason contest against the Memphis Grizzlies, but he was in the starting lineup Thursday against the Utah Jazz.
Thompson knocked down his first (unofficial) bucket as a Maverick in the second quarter on Thursday night, giving fans a taste of what they'll see all season. He missed his first few shots but finally got on the board with a free throw at the end of the first quarter and this three-pointer in the second.
The Mavericks signed Thompson to a three-year, $50 million deal this offseason, making this the second franchise he's played for. He spent his first 13 seasons with the Golden State Warriors, making five All-Star Games and winning four championships. He left the Bay Area after feeling unwanted by the organization he helped bring success to, and has seen the love Kyrie Irving has gotten in his short time in Dallas.
Dallas saw three-point shooting as a major weakness in the NBA Finals last year, so they went out and acquired one of the greatest shooters ever, as Thompson sits sixth in NBA history in made threes. His spacing should provide Irving and Luka Doncic with all of the space necessary to drive to the basket. If defenders decide to sink in off Klay, he'll be able to make them pay with his quick trigger and Doncic's incredible playmaking.
