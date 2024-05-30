Dallas Mavericks' Kyrie Irving Highlights Savvy Timberwolves Game 4 Adjustment
DALLAS — During the Dallas Mavericks' 105-100 Game 4 loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Mavs' superstars faced matchup changes. Anthony Edwards began the series with Kyrie Irving as his assignment, while Jaden McDaniels checked Luka Doncic. The opposite was the case in Game 4, with McDaniels' focus on slowing down Irving.
After a 33-point performance in Game 3, Irving was held to 16 points in Game 3. He shot 6-18 (33.3%) from the floor and 1-6 (16.7%) from deep with four turnovers. Among Minnesota's adjustments Irving highlighted was the decision to have McDaniels guard him.
"He has a huge impact," Irving said of McDaniels. "I mean, he is a 6-9 wing defender that I'm seeing now for the first time from the start of the game. So it's going to be an adjustment, but I love it. I relish in these type opportunities."
"We're going to have our battles, but I don't want to make it a one on one battle between me and Jaden," Irving explained. "I got to be smart on the offensive end and defensively just be in the right positions to create some mismatches on the other end when we get stops."
When reflecting on his performance, Irving acknowledged there were situations in which he was indecisive, resulting in avoidable turnovers. He wants to get off to be a better start to put the team in a more favorable situation early, enabling better management of the game flow.
"We just got to stay together, and when the game is getting close, just go to our plays and make sure we're ready to knock down shots and be decisive," Irving said. "A few times I got in the lane, I was indecisive. I turned the ball over late, so a lot of this is on me just being able to start the game well and then also finish the game. We had spurts, I had spurts, but I got to put a full 48 minutes game together with my teammates and be better for them."
Luka Doncic didn't knock down shots at his regular standard but finished with 28 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists. He was 7-21 (33.3%) from the floor but did shoot 4-11 (36.4%) from deep and 10-12 (83.3%) on free throws. However, he took the blame for the loss, stating the energy level wasn't there, saying, “It’s fine, I think that games on me. I just didn’t give enough energy," he said. "So, we got to do better."
Irving didn't want Doncic to be the only one to take the blame for the outcome, stating, "He's not alone in this," he said. "I expect him to say something like that, especially knowing how much he cares and how much he wants to win, and how much he wants to lead our group. So I expect nothing less. I think you heard me, too, just say that it's on me. That's what you're supposed to hear from your leaders of your team."
Irving feels the quality of shots could have been better on some possessions, but there were plenty of plays that could have gone either way. Regardless, it's a performance Dallas can learn from when reviewing how it unfolded and come up with countermeasures for Minnesota's adjustments.
"I mean, we're in the NBA, man. I don't think no team's going to lay down and just give me and Luka open shots," Irving said. "When I look at just the quality of our shots, I think a few of them could be better. A few of them were rushed, and a few of them were in and out, especially in like, when the game is in the balance, that's all I'm saying. I'm thinking about all the plays where it could have gone either way, but yeah, it just takes a higher level of focus."
If the Mavericks close out the Timberwolves in Thursday's Game 5 matchup, they will clinch their third-ever NBA Finals performance and the first of the Doncic era. A matchup against the Boston Celtics would be set with Game 1 on June 6 at TD Garden. A loss would force a Game 6 to be played at American Airlines Center on Saturday.
