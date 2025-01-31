Mavericks' Kyrie Irving named biggest snub from 2025 NBA All-Star Game
The NBA released the "reserves" for the 2025 NBA All-Star Game, finalizing the pool of 24 players available for this year's festivities in San Francisco, California. No Maverick is on the All-Star roster for the first time in the 2020s, as Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving were left off the list despite both being in the top six of voting for the starters, but NBA coaches select the reserves.
Doncic being left out is more understandable, as he has only played in 22 games this season due to a few different injuries and is already ineligible for any postseason awards. He was still technically eligible for the All-Star game, but availability should matter.
Irving's exclusion was shocking, though. He's had a tremendous season for the Mavericks, helping to keep them afloat as Doncic has been out. Dallas is still above .500, thanks to Irving, and Doncic could be returning in the next two weeks. Excluding Irving seemed to surprise a lot of people around the NBA.
NBA Writers Slam Irving's Exclusion From the All-Star Game
Mike Vorkunov and Eric Koreen of The Athletic ranked the snubs from the All-Star Game from biggest to least. At the top of the list? Kyrie Irving, ahead of Tyrese Maxey, Domantas Sabonis, Trae Young, Devin Booker, Jarrett Allen, Josh Hart, and LaMelo Ball. Here's what they said of Irving's snub.
"Irving has been a ballast for the injury-riddled Mavericks this year as they hang tough in the brutal West. They’ve only received 22 games from Luka Dončić and 32 from center Dereck Lively II, yet they’re 26-22 and eighth in the conference. Irving has driven the Mavericks’ offense, and while his overall numbers are down from his peak (or even last season), he’s supplied reliable production for a team often starved of top options. He’s shooting the 3 at a career-high 42.2 percent, and Dallas is 23-15 when he plays.
"There are a lot of guards in the West who had a case to make the team, but it’s still hard to understand why Irving didn’t make it, especially as his experience as a multi-time All-Star should have given him a tiebreaker over the competition."
Most people seem to be upset that James Harden and Alperen Sengun were given an All-Star nod over Irving, and the Mavericks were the only team with 25+ wins to not have a player selected to the All-Star Game, and they were coming off a run to the NBA Finals last season. Irving or Doncic could always be named as injury replacements, but, for now, they'll get some extra rest at home.
