Dallas Mavericks' Kyrie Irving Not Taking Fourth NBA Finals Return for Granted
MINNEAPOLIS — After scoring 36 points in an electrifying 124-105 Game 5 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves, Kyrie Irving helped guide the Dallas Mavericks to the organization's first NBA Finals appearance since their 2011 championship run.
Irving, an NBA champion with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016, is grateful to be back on the stage, viewing the opportunity as a reward for the hard work the group has put together, including series victories over the LA Clippers, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Timberwolves.
"I don’t take this moment for granted because of how hard we had to work to get here. We earned our spot in the NBA Finals, going against great teams like OKC, the Clippers, and the Wolves," Irving said. "They really challenged us, especially on the defensive end, making us focus in. I’m thankful for each of them because they got us better as a team."
With it taking seven years for Irving to return to the NBA Finals stage, he felt the gap was the right amount of time for it to transpire. Now, the anticipation for playing on the biggest stage will be high, with Irving highlighting the subtleties of the stage, including the gold jerseys, shoes, and court.
"It’s been seven long years, but it also felt like the right amount of time to get here, to reward myself and enjoy this with my teammates," Irving explained. "It’s been a long time coming, so we are going to enjoy this, but we obviously know this is just a pit stop on the journey, and we’ve got to get ready for that court turning gold as I like to say, the shoes turn gold, the jerseys turn gold and as a kid, that's what you dream of getting to is the finals and a great opportunity to play against the best of the best with the whole world watching."
Luka Doncic set the tone for the Mavericks early, scoring 20 of his 36 points in the first quarter. It was a continued display of the impressive dynamic Doncic and Irving have established in tandem.
"I was enjoying it just like everyone else was, man. He had 20 points in what felt like six or seven minutes, and you’re just watching a special performance unfold," Irving said. "As a teammate, you just want to continue to do the little things to bring the lead a bit further along and just continue to play well. We were happy where we were, but we weren’t satisfied because we knew it was a long game. But when Luka starts off the game like that, we’re a tough team to beat.
"So, kudos to him for having a great series, a great playoff run in general, but just leading us that way and easing the tension and emotions starting off the game," Irving explained.
Doncic continued to credit Irving's leadership for helping him to continue to mature and change his way of reading the game in some respects, expressing, “I always tell you guys, it’s been great to have (Irving),” he said. “He’s helped me mature, he’s helped me see the basketball game in a little bit different way.”
Mavericks coach Jason Kidd praised the strong complementary style Doncic and Irving displayed, with Doncic getting off to a strong start and Irving continuing the momentum, scoring 32 of his 36 points after the opening period.
“I think for Kai to be able to play off of Luka and vice-versa (was important)," Kidd said. "But there in the first half, Luka sent the message to Kai, and Kai got the message and took it in the second half.”
Irving was confident in his team's chances of having a strong performance in Game 5 based on what he felt from the group at their shootaround at Target Center earlier in the day.
"Man, I was just trying to enjoy the moment with my teammates and think about the way we felt during shootaround, all the preparation it took to get here," Irving said. "I had that utmost confidence when I was going to sleep last night, waking up and during shoot-around, feeling like we were going to play one of our best games. You don’t know how it’s going to happen, but I felt that way, and that’s the type of confidence that I felt the majority of this playoffs. Our words, affirmation, and positivity go a long way in making sure we settle the group."
After unrealized aspirations of winning a championship with the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets, Irving faces his best opportunity to do so since his time in Cleveland. However, he's not concerned about how his stint with the Mavericks impacts how others talk about him. What matters most is the connection and success of his team.
"Everyone has a past and will be judged for it, but I believe in putting my best foot forward and focusing on the future," Irving said. "The stories and narratives about me might linger forever, and I’m prepared to hear them until I retire. But that’s part of being in this industry.
"The NBA is still relatively young, and people sometimes forget that it doesn’t have the long history of other sports leagues," Irving explained. "My main goal is to be remembered as a professional who came to work every day to make a positive impact, not just on the court but in making people around me better too. That’s important to me as a human being."
Irving has been praised for his leadership during his time with the Mavericks, as the team has managed to establish the necessary momentum to achieve a deep postseason run.
"It’s incredible, truly. After a couple of tough years filled with negativity, to see the mood change and have my role in that shift recognized feels really good," Irving said. "Whether in Brooklyn or Boston, it’s clear that the team atmosphere has transformed. I’m grateful for that recognition because it hasn’t been an easy road.
"I’ve grown as a person and a player, and it’s challenging when people only see your performance without knowing who you really are," Irving explained. "Life isn’t always fair, but I’ve matured, stopped taking criticisms so personally, and developed a thick skin. My focus has always been on ensuring my teammates know who I am, what I aim to achieve with them, and maintaining a selfless approach."
Among the commentaries about Irving from outsiders over the years has been the lack of hardware he's achieved without LeBron James since his time with the Cavaliers. Irving made a subtle mention of it, suggesting it remains motivation. "I had three years of losing in Cleveland, as people like to remind me, where I did nothing without certain guys on the team," he said.
At this stage of his career, Irving feels confident as a leader to help bring the best out of his group. He can draw from prior shortcomings, just as any player can. Now he faces a chance to help guide a team that was the lower seed in every single playoff matchup to a championship. It would be a historic feat since only one team holding a fourth or lower seed has won the championship since the 1983-84 season, with it being the 1994-95 Houston Rockets.
"I like to relish in those challenges because when you are a young player, you do take it for granted to a certain degree," Irving said. "But now that I’m in my thirties, and I’m able to stand on my own square more comfortably, more confidently, and knowing what my presence holds, my leadership is capable of doing when I’m around good people and they’re supporting me selflessly. You just look back at all the failures on the other side of success."
As the Mavericks look ahead to competing in the NBA Finals, Irving emphasized the importance of continuing to stay level-headed as a group. The team has achieved already what has been an impressive run, but there's more work to be done against the Celtics.
"Just continue to chop wood, carry water, stay poised, make sure that we keep the main thing the main thing, and acknowledge how far we’ve grown," Irving explained. "It’s been a long journey to get to this moment. So, I try to quantify the last seven years, but it’s really been my whole entire career. This is a long career, and I like to look at it that way. It’s a journey, and I’m so grateful to be here with my teammates and our staff, everyone doing the little things for us to stay prepared and give us that good energy, man. I felt it all around us tonight."
Regardless of how the NBA Finals play out, Irving remains proud of the bond he's established with teammates that allow him to reciprocate a strong sense of support. It's a connection he's sought with an organization throughout his career but hasn't always had.
"I’ve shared very personal, vulnerable aspects of my life with them, and they’ve supported me immensely," Irving said. "Not just because I’m Kyrie Irving, but because that’s how we treat each other—protecting and uplifting one another."
"That’s all I’ve ever asked from my teammates and the organization: to protect me as I protect them. I go out of my way to speak positively and be there for them, and that mutual respect and protection is crucial," Irving explained. "It’s how you respond to the challenges and emotions that ultimately shapes how you’re remembered."
The Mavericks will face the Celtics in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on June 6 at TD Garden. Irving has plenty of experience facing Boston, including during his time before and after being a member of the organization. Most recently, he's played two series with the Nets, averaging 23.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists in nine performances. With Doncic alongside him and a tough defensive unit, Irving has the type of team he didn't have in Brooklyn that leaned heavily on offensive firepower.
